The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

Delays along Highway 93 near Radium due to massive boulder

DriveBC really undersold it by describing it as ‘rocks on road’

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour, as a large boulder is currently blocking half of the road.

The very large rock is impeding traffic between McKay Creek and Settlers Rd in Kootenay National Park, resulting in single lane alternative traffic, according to DriveBC.

Crews are on site working to remove it.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

An update is expected at 6 p.m. MDT.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

trans-canada highway

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Canadians hold their noses at gas prices as they hit the road, skies once again
Next story
B.C. man denied $5K claim after portable speaker hit his shin at SkyTrain station

Just Posted

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

Environment Canada issued special statements on Saturday morning, May 7, warning about the potential for flurries on Highways 3 and 5. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)
Snow alerts in effect this weekend for Coquihalla, Highway 3: Environment Canada

Dozens of dead fish at Bridge Creek in Centennial Park last summer were attributed to higher than normal water temperatures. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Interior Health works with communities on heat alerts

Ukrainian refugees Sebastian Tirtirau has helped who crossed into Romania. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Romanian man who worked at Maple Ridge travel agency, now helping Ukrainian refugees at border