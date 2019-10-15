Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

Canadians can show their support for veterans online this year with a digital poppy.

The poppies, which launch Oct. 25, are a continuation of a Royal Canadian Legion campaign that started last year.

The 2019 digital poppy was unveiled at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Tuesday. Those who donate online will receive a digital poppy hat includes the name of the veteran being honoured and can be shared on social media.

Regular poppies will also be available starting Oct. 25.

ALSO READ: Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters
Next story
Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

Just Posted

“It’s much more personal, much more vicious. There’s a willingness to go low and be dirty.”

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May reflects on an election campaign like no other she’s known

Highway 1, crime and pipeline debated at Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon forum

Five candidates for the riding debated the issues Thursday in Abbotsford

Heated cross-riding clash at debate between NDP’s Nenn on stage, Conservative Fast in crowd

Candidates from different ridings show anger during Thursday’s all-candidates meeting in Abbotsford

RCMP officers recognized for fighting Ashcroft wildfire, taking down Hells Angels

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angles ring

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read