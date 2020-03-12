FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province
Next story
Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

Just Posted

Young Ashcroft residents conquer Lung Association Wall Climb

Liam and Natalya Chorneychuk came, climbed, and conquered in support of their Bopa

Cache Creek mayor proposes sharing services, facilities with Ashcroft

Santo Talarico wants to look at areas where ‘we can benefit as two joint communities’

Theatre Diaries 4: A murderer gets ready to be announced

All the pieces fall into place as opening night draws near

Lytton RCMP: Excessive speed means an impounded vehicle and a long walk home

A North Vancouver found out the hard way that speeding doesn’t pay

Local News Briefs: B.C. Seniors Advocate cancels upcoming meetings

Plus mark your calendars for the Cache Creek market, Mesa yard sale, and more

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question, KIJHL suspends games

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Most Read