Distracted driving tickets designed to carry hefty price tag

Is taking that call or text worth $620, or would you rather spend the money on something better?

What would you rather spend $620 on: a fun trip, something new for you or your house, a gift for someone special — or a minute or two on your phone while you’re behind the wheel?

Since 2014, more than one in four fatal crashes on B.C. roads have involved distracted driving, which is why ICBC and police continue to combat this dangerous driving behaviour that claims 76 lives each year, 29 of them in the Southern Interior region.

In March 2020, drivers will be hearing one message: take a break from your phone when you’re behind the wheel. Not only is it dangerous, but the costs can add up quickly.

One distracted driving ticket is $368 plus four penalty points ($252), for a total of $620. This number vastly increases—to more than $2,500—if you get a second distracted driving ticket within 12 months. Yet tough penalties haven’t deterred some drivers: an average of 1,335 drivers receive multiple tickets every year.

The message is clear: if you want to save your money for something more fun, remember to leave your phone alone while driving.

Avoiding distractions while driving is easy: put the phone away in a purse, pocket, the glove compartment, or somewhere you can’t easily see or reach it while driving. If you are taking or making calls while driving, do so sparingly, and use a hands-free feature.

If you don’t think you can resist the siren song of hearing an incoming message or call while you’re driving, activate Apple’s Do Not Disturb While Driving feature, or similar features available for other devices.

Using your phone while stopped in traffic or at a red light, waiting for a train, or even while you’re at the drive-thru is not permitted, and could land you with a ticket. If you simply must take a call or text while driving, pull off the road and park your car before answering.

Free “Not while driving” decals are available at ICBC driver licensing offices and participating Autoplan broker offices, so that drivers can support the campaign and encourage other road users to leave their phones alone.



