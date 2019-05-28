Do you have a move in your future? Keep your belongings and bank account safe

Moving house is stressful enough without having to worry about you and your possessions being taken for a ride by scammers. Photo: Nicolas Huk

Moving is more than relocating your belongings to a new home or changing your business location. It requires time, patience, money, and trust. With more than 700 complaints concerning movers and storage-related companies being filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) collectively in 2018, BBB is reminding the public that choosing a mover is a crucial decision that should not be taken lightly.

Danielle Primrose, president and CEO of BBB serving Mainland BC, explains that with stories about unscrupulous movers taking advantage of consumers, legitimate companies can sometimes be placed in the same box.

“Unfortunately, fly-by-night and no-name ‘truck-for-hire’ groups have been known to take advantage of the fact that consumers are under emotional and financial pressures, as well as time constraints, when moving,” she says. “Moving is beyond relocating items: many times it signals a fresh start or a transition and can be a difficult process, for both businesses and consumers. BBB is pleased to partner with CAM to not only help organizations establish standards for ethical business practices, but to also connect consumers with trustworthy movers.”

Nancy Irvine, president of the Canadian Association of Movers, explains that the key to a smooth move is research. “We strongly urge consumers to do their due diligence before hiring a mover, as they would before purchasing any other major service. It’s not like buying a pair of shoes. You are entrusting your entire lifelong belongings to someone you likely don’t know. There are many factors to look at, not just price. Remember that the cheapest price might turn into the costliest move.”

Many things can potentially go wrong if you choose the wrong moving company. These include missed delivery or pick-up dates; lost or damaged belongings; charges that exceed the estimates provided; and claim disputes for lost or damaged items.

BBB encourages consumers to be mindful of these moving misfortunes:

• Fly-by-night movers: Movers show up in an unmarked rental truck rather than a clearly marked company-owned fleet truck and take off with your possessions. When you arrive at your new residence, you discover that your belongings did not make the journey with you. Most professional movers wear uniforms, undergo background checks, and will provide an order number for tracking purposes.

• Holding your belongings hostage: The move seems to be going smoothly, until you arrive at your new home and the movers demand more money before releasing your things from storage.

• Conniving contractors: Be wary of movers who gain the trust of their clients and persuade them to conduct business without a written contract. If something goes wrong during the move, the contractor can deny all responsibility, leaving you on the hook for costs and damages. The contractor may even demand more money, claiming the higher price was verbally agreed to before moving.

When searching for the right mover, BBB and CAM offer these tips to give you peace of mind:

• Review the company’s rating with BBB and their standing with CAM. BBB and CAM provide trustworthy and relevant information about moving companies and contractors. Check BBB to see details including the company’s business rating, complaint history, and verified customer reviews. Consumers can also check CAM for their detailed consumer checklist for hiring a qualified mover (https://www.mover.net/).

• Ask the mover about replacement valuation protection. Replacement valuation protection concerns the total value of a shipment based on the weight of the goods. In most cases, valuation is an additional, but also necessary, cost. Check with your homeowner’s insurance to determine what coverage is required and ensure that any high value items are disclosed in advance, so that extra precautions can be taken.

• Get it in writing. Get three written estimates from different movers based on visits to your home. While most professional movers give quotes over the phone, it is always a good idea to get written documentation outlining all the services you will receive. If an estimate seems too good to be true, it likely is. If the services change at any point, whether on your part or on the part of the moving company, ensure that these changes are documented and understood by both parties.

• Talk about the money. Find out how and when payment is required. Many companies require up to a 10 per cent deposit to secure your moving date, and require payment on or before delivery. Find out what your payment options are and what method of payment is available. Also notify your bank that you are in the process of relocating, in the event that they notice increased or unusual charges on your credit card.

• Assess and inspect. Assess your current and future residence for any accessibility challenges and discuss this with your mover. There are many instances where the moving truck is too big to gain access to the property. Additional charges may be incurred to use a smaller truck that can get to the location(s).

• Prepare for damage. Even though trustworthy movers are trained to handle your belongings and your home with care, it is difficult to move an entire household without at least some damage. Be sure to inquire about inadmissible and non-protected items, such as hazardous materials. It is best to take valuables such as jewellery and currency with you. Make sure your expectations are realistic and plan accordingly. Determine what is covered under your homeowner’s insurance policy and what is/is not covered under your replacement valuation protection.

• Watch for red flags. If a mover does not provide replacement valuation protection details, a company address, proof of workers’ compensation, or a GST/HST number, keep it moving and find another company.

• File a complaint. If you do run into trouble with your mover, file a complaint with BBB. Not only can BBB help facilitate a resolution, but your complaint could also help future consumers.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter