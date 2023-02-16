’Buttercup’ was rescued after being spotted running loose in Comox. Among other injuries, the dog had her muzzle taped shut. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

Dog named Buttercup found running loose with muzzle taped shut, broken leg: BC SPCA

  • Feb. 16, 2023 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A severely abused dog is in the care of the SPCA after being found running loose in Comox.

The six-month-old yellow lab mix, named Buttercup by rescuers, has numerous injuries.

“Someone had taped her muzzle shut, leaving cuts right across her face,” said Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “Her leg had also been previously broken in two places and had healed incorrectly. Unfortunately, she will require amputation for her full recovery.”

In addition, Buttercup is underweight and is being treated for giardia.

“Despite all Buttercup has been through, her personality is as warm and happy as her name,” said Wilson.

BC SPCA animal protection officers have opened an investigation into the case and urge anyone with information to please contact the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

“Through the love and care of our staff and volunteers Buttercup is on the road to recovery and is expected to be available for adoption in the next few weeks,” said Wilson.

More to come…

animal crueltyBCSPCAComox Valley

