Don’t leave the fruits of your labours for bears to forage

The time of year when many fruit trees ripen is here, and the bears are well aware. They like to get their paws on apples in the late summer months, and Laylah Fariad of WildsafeBC’s Cariboo region says picking your fruit before or as it becomes ripe is one way to mitigate human-bear conflict.

“You can ripen your fruits in fruit baskets after they are picked or indoors. You can also contact neighbours or friends who may come and help you pick those apples if you don’t have the time,” says Fariad.

Every year hundreds of bears are destroyed in B.C. as a result of human-bear conflicts. In rare instances, people can be injured or even killed. Most of these instances begin when people allow bears to access non-natural food sources such as garbage.

The Bear Smart Community Program is designed and run by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in partnership with the British Columbia Conservation Foundation. It addresses the root causes of human-bear conflicts by reducing the risks to human safety and private property.

One of the recommendations is that residents do not put their garbage and other bear attractants out before 7 a.m., and that these be removed as soon as possible. Fariad adds that many communities have fruit-cleaning or -gleaning services, where people will pick your fruit for you.

She says that some people use pesticide sprays on trees in order to keep bears and other animals at bay. She says that she uses some non-traditional methods to help deter wildlife.

“We spray our fruit trees with lime, a powder you can get from any hardware store like Home Depot. You can form it into a liquid and spray your tree; it also helps with diseases,” says Fariad, who notes that there has been an increase in bear sightings around the Cariboo region. One of the contributing factors could be the scarcity of berry bushes.

“Other wildlife is a factor. They could be eating the berries, but it can also be just environmental factors like climate. Cariboo weather is very inclement, and it changes. We have really cold evenings, cold mornings, and then it can get really hot. The climate definitely affects the berry bush population too.”

Another reason people might see more bears is the growing human population that has created more attractants. Leaving garbage out before the specified times and leaving out dog food bowls overnight can put your property at risk of being a familiar bear hangout. Bears are habitual creatures; once they identify a property as having food, they will most likely return.

Cariboo-Thompson Zone Conservation Officer Murray Booth says the best way to protect the bears and your property is to control attractant management.

“That’s where the responsibility comes in,” he advises. “It’s called the big three. Manage your fruit, manage your garbage, and any other unnatural attractants. We despise having to kill bears; it’s probably the worst part of our job, but ending the bears’ life is generally related to bad attractant management.”

Booth says that he hasn’t seen an uptick in bear-human conflicts, and to his knowledge no bears have been destroyed from May to August. He says the only issue right now is that they are short-staffed, so it is sometimes difficult to keep up with all the duties.

However, he encourages people to remain vigilant as bears are being pushed more into human territory due to the wildfire season, causing more animals to wander into residential areas looking for habitat and food.

Fariad says that as the nights get cooler and the days get shorter, the bears know there is limited time to finish packing on the pounds before retiring to their winter dens.

“The latest you will see them is probably late October or even sometimes in November. Grizzly bears can sometimes go into hibernation later than black bears,” she notes. “So just doing your best during that busy time, you’ll keep the wildlife and the community safe.”

For more information on how to keep your property bear smart, go to www.wildsafe.com.

