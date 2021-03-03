If you’re doing this while driving, odds are you’re not paying complete attention to what’s going on around you on the road. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

If you’re doing this while driving, odds are you’re not paying complete attention to what’s going on around you on the road. (Photo credit: Black Press files)

Don’t touch that dial: RCMP cracking down on distracted driving

Police will be on the lookout for drivers who aren’t keeping their eyes on the road

World Day of Prayer

This year’s World Day of Prayer is being held virtually, meaning anyone can join in no matter where they are. The 2021 service has been prepared by the women of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, and in this area is being hosted by St. Paul’s Cathedral in Kamloops.

The online service starts at 1 p.m. local time on Friday, March 5 and can be accessed via Zoom; go to http://bit.ly/3uloxCX (meeting ID 818 5855 0240; passcode 369695). You can also dial in by calling 1-778-907-2071. To access the service after March 5, go to http://www.kamloopssalvationarmy.ca/.

Tax help for small businesses

Are you a small business owner or a self-employed individual with tax-related questions? A free Zoom seminar on March 24, hosted by a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) professional, will answer your questions and help you learn about business tax deductions; common tax errors; helpful tools and services offered by the CRA; general bookkeeping concepts and best practices; and more.

The seminar takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 24. To attend, RSVP by March 22 to (250) 453-9165 or email vision@cfsun.ca.

New SD74 secretary treasurer

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is pleased to announce the appointment of Trudy Rasmuson to the position of secretary treasurer effective April 1, 2021.

For the last six years, Rasmuson has served as secretary treasurer for the Northland School Division in Peace River, Alberta. Prior to that she served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer for Caisse Horizon Credit Union. She has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and holds her Certified Management Accountant designation. In addition, she is a Certified Executive Coach through Royal Roads University.

Rasmuson replaces longtime SD74 secretary treasurer Lynda Minnabarriet, who is retiring this month.

Leave the phone alone

A new Ipsos survey reveals that most drivers believe that texting (95 per cent), talking (88 per cent), or even just looking at (80 per cent) your handheld phone while driving is risky, yet 38 per cent still admit to using their phone at least once in every 10 trips.​

Since B.C.’s distracted driving law came into effect in January 2010, more than 455,000 tickets have been issued to drivers for using an electronic device while driving.

More than one in every four fatal crashes on B.C. roads involve distracted driving, which is why police and ICBC continue to educate about, and enforce, this dangerous driving behaviour that claims 78 lives each year, 31 of them in the Southern Interior.

Throughout March, police across B.C. are ramping up distracted driving enforcement. Any activity that takes away your focus on the road is a distraction, but studies show that using electronic devices, like smart phones, is one of the most common and riskiest forms of distracted driving.

Distracted driving is the second leading contributing factor in traffic fatalities in B.C., behind speeding and ahead of impaired driving, and is the top contributing factor in police-reported injury crashes.

2-1-1 support line

When you need non-emergency support, dial 2-1-1. It’s a free, confidential, nationwide service that connects people to critical social and community supports.

The service acts as the front door to support, helping people quickly navigate the complex network of government and community programs.

The 2-1-1 service is accessible 24 hours a day. When you dial 2-1-1 you are connected to a trained professional who will listen to you and help you find the right information and supports.

People like the fact that they can dial 2-1-1 and talk to somebody who can help them sort through the maze of available information to figure out what will work for their unique situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of 2-1-1. With government programs changing regularly, and community-based programs and services having to adjust how they serve clients under always evolving public health guidelines, 2-1-1 helps people navigate the complex network of support.

The pandemic has also put many people in the position of needing support for the first time in their lives.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire
Next story
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

Just Posted

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

Ashcroft RCMP are warning businesses to be aware of a suspect passing counterfeit $50 and $100 bills in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Counterfeit money being circulated in Ashcroft/Cache Creek area

Police are warning local businesses to be on the alert for counterfeit cash

The former Ashcroft Elementary School building, which closed as a school in 2015 and is now operated as the Ashcroft HUB, pictured during Skip’s Run, June 2017. The board of education of SD74 voted on March 2 to sell the property to the society for a ‘nominal fee’. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
School district votes to sell Ashcroft HUB for ‘nominal fee’ to HUB Society

Amendment to motion seeks to keep school district’s financial interests in property secure

Cache Creek council say that budget meetings have to take place before a public meeting about the fate of the pool — first promised in May 2019 — can be held. (Photo credit: Journal files)
No date set for public meeting to discuss fate of Cache Creek pool

Council says public meeting cannot take place until budget discussions have been held

The RCMP arrest one of the suspects on Highway 97 courtesy of cell phone footage shot by a bystander. (April Thomas photo)
WATCH: Two suspects arrested after multi-jurisdictional chase

A half dozen police cars were seen heading north on Highway 97

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Most Read