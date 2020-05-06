British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s 2009 book Soap and Water and Common Sense was re-released on March 31 with a new introduction on COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

She’s been heralded for her calm, direct leadership, her poise in the face of pressure and even her taste in shoes, but B.C.’s provincial health officer is releasing more than televised COVID-19 updates.

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s first book, Soap and Water and Common Sense: The Definitive Guide to Viruses, Bacteria, Parasites and Disease, was re-released March 31 with a new introduction. She originally penned it in 2009, years before becoming taking the helm at B.C.’s public health office.

Henry’s 288-page non-fiction work is described by Bolen Books as a “guide to fighting coronaviruses, colds, flus, pandemics and deadly diseases.”

READ ALSO: Order of Canada Vancouver Island musician pens ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’

Henry, who is a leading North American epidemiologist and preventative medicine specialist as well as the province’s public health authority, has been in charge of regular press conferences since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Alongside fan favourite sign language interpreter Nigel Howard, Henry’s stoic delivery of the latest data and public health updates during the crisis have become a part of daily routines in households across the province.

Henry’s book however, was re-released with little fanfare.

Bolen Books describes the book as a “definitive guide to staying healthy in a germ-filled world.”

Soap and Water & Common Sense is $18.95 online at bolen.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19


Coronavirus

