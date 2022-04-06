Drag races are a go at Campbell Hill for Graffiti Days weekend

More than 45 people turned up at a meeting on April 2 to gauge support for the event

Some of the 46 people who turned out for a meeting on April 2 about holding drag races at the Campbell Hill dragstrip during the Graffiti Days weekend in June. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

“Drag races are definitely a go for the weekend of June 10.”

So says Thunder in the Valley Raceway’s Dwight Toews, following a meeting on April 2 to gauge volunteer support for the races, which would run at the Campbell Hill dragstrip in conjunction with the Graffiti Days weekend in Cache Creek. An initial meeting in late March only attracted a handful of people, and Toews decided to hold a second meeting on April 2 in a last-ditch attempt to get enough volunteers.

The appeal was successful, and 46 people were at the meeting at the Cache Creek Community Hall to learn more about the races and what’s needed to make them happen. In addition to a few local faces, there were race enthusiasts from Merritt, Kamloops, 100 Mile, Lillooet, Clinton, and other communities, ready to offer their assistance.

Jimmy James — national president of the Roadmen Car Club — promised six to 10 volunteers for the weekend, to help with parking and anything else that needs doing. He also promised that club members from Vancouver would be bringing some “bad ass” cars for the event.

Toews says that the three-day event will feature a test and tune on Friday, June 10, racing starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday (with the possibility of “grudge races” in the afternoon if drivers want to challenge others), and then elimination races all day Sunday, with the event winding up around 4 p.m. on the 12th.

He adds that he was very pleased by the standing room only crowd at the April 2 meeting.

“I thought, based on the last meeting where no one came forward, that if we got 20 people that would be great, and I got 46 signatures. People have also called and said ‘You can count on me for that weekend.’ I wanted to have enough people so no one has to be overwhelmed by being there for eight or nine hours.

“We need a work bee before then, doing painting, weeding, putting paint on the no-posts, and I’ll be posting dates for that.” Toews says he’s also looking for someone who might be able to donate crushed asphalt so that they can build a permanent return lane at the dragstrip, rather than have to keep moving no-posts and narrowing the strip.

“People are stepping up for sponsorships, and to donate equipment for work at the track or make T-shirts. People are coming at me from all directions.”

Anyone who would like to know more about the races, or volunteer to help out, can check the Thunder in the Valley Facebook page, or call Toews at (250) 457-3224.



