Dress up and eat up at Clinton Museum spaghetti dinner fundraiser

A high stakes poker game at the Clinton Museum in July 2022. A spaghetti dinner and period dress fashion show to raise funds for the museum is taking place on Oct. 22. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)

Don’t forget that the Clinton Museum is holding a by-donation spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22. It is sponsored by the Clinton Community Forest, and all donations will go toward the museum.

There will be two seatings, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event will feature a period dress fashion show, and participants are encouraged to come in period costume as well.

Drop-in hockey

Anyone 16 or older is invited to take part in drop-in hockey at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every Sunday (except during special events) starting Oct. 23. Players must wear helmets and gloves, and full gear is recommended.

Drop-in hockey will run until the Christmas break. If there is enough interest, it will continue for the rest of the season.

Naturescaping workshop

Last month, the Ashcroft HUB — in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek — sponsored a mini-workshop on naturescaping, an ecological approach to gardening. Eden McKay from Kamloops spoke about the principles underlying ecological design, a form of land stewardship that promotes habitat for pollinators and birds and attempts to address issues arising from the loss of biodiversity, the stress of the climate crisis, and our own human desire for beauty and efficiency.

Ten people from the local area attended the free workshop and will be back for the follow-up workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the HUB (time for dessert and coffee included). This workshop will focus on actual practices of ecological design, and will include mention of appropriate plants and trees for this area.

For more information, call Anne at (250) 851-6075 or Jessica at the HUB (250-453-9177).

Give an animal a furr-ever home

The BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all animals — including horses and other farm animals — from Oct. 15 to 29 to help free up space in its locations for incoming animals who urgently need help. The adoption promotion is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“We have so many animals in our care who are looking for loving homes,” says Adrienne McBride, BC SPCA’s senior director of Community Animals Centre. “In addition to finding families for these amazing pets, we want to make sure we have space open in our facilities and our foster homes for other animals who need a warm, safe place to stay as the colder weather approaches.

“If you have been thinking about adopting a pet and giving them the loving home they deserve, we encourage you to act now and take advantage of this promotion.”

If you are interested in adopting a new best friend, you can view all the animals currently available for adoption across B.C. at www.spca.bc.ca/adopt, or visit your nearest BC SPCA Community Animal Centre during regular hours.

Extended waste facility hours

A number of TNRD Eco-Depots and Transfer Stations will have their summer hours extended by another month, until Oct. 31, 2022. These include the 70 Mile Eco-Depot, which will remain open Monday through Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the Loon Lake Transfer Station (Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and the Savona Transfer Station (Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., year-round).

South Cariboo Sportsmen draw

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a fourth “Rebuild Our Range” raffle, featuring seven different prizes totalling $11,500. The draw will take place on Nov. 23, and there are 2,000 tickets at $10 each; more than 50 per cent of the tickets have already been sold.

A valid PAL is required in order to claim any of the prizes, but non-PAL holders can purchase tickets on behalf of someone who has one. Tickets can be purchased via email transfer to southcariboosportsmen@gmail.com (password: cariboo) or by calling association president Wayne Wawrenuik at (604) 861-2454. You can also buy tickets from Home Hardware, Quality Glass, Fields, NGN Sales, and Interior Savings Insurance in Ashcroft, The Horse Barn and the Powderkeg in Kamloops, and Lone Butte Sporting Goods.



