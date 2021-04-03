A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

Residents of North Vancouver are planning a candlelight vigil tonight to honour a young woman who was fatally stabbed at a local library along with six others who were injured there.

The drive-thru event is being held a week after stabbings killed a woman in her 20s.

The vigil, which runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., is being hosted by the Lynn Valley Lions. The vigil entrance is east on Ross Road, follows Ross Road, and ends up on Peters Road.

Club President Eric Miura says it’s important for residents to heal and express their solidarity for the families of those who’ve been affected by the violence, especially while everyone is already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the District of North Vancouver approached the group to host the vigil that will feature 2,000 pieces of art by students at a high school and five elementary schools.

Miura says the response from residents, schools and businesses has been overwhelming as people hunger for love and kindness after what he called a tragic attack that traumatized witnesses, including young children.

VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while staying in their vehicles during a two-kilometre drive through a park that is a focal point in Lynn Valley.

“It’s just a story of a community pulling together under the most terrible circumstances,” Miura said.

The tribute will include entertainment from a violinist, a flutist and a guitarist who must abide by COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing. The event will also involve the RCMP and firefighters.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was arrested near the Lynn Vally library and faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police have said the man from Quebec did not know any of the victims.

READ MORE: Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

