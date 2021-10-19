Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

A logging truck driver was lucky to escape injury-free after their vehicle plunged into the Elk River outside Fernie on Monday (Oct. 18).

At 5:49 pm on Monday evening, emergency services were called to Kubinec Road to the south of Fernie, where the fully-loaded eastbound truck had veered off the Crowsnest Hwy, down the river bank and into the waters of the Elk River.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was not injured (but did get wet) and was able to escape from the cabin of the vehicle, which became almost fully submerged in the water. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, the truck had appeared to have suffered a mechanical fault, though an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation will confirm what happened.

The truck is scheduled to be recovered from the Elk River on Tuesday.

