Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Back up of traffic along Highway 97 following crash (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Driver in fatal crash near Kelowna suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless

Police say driver in his 40s died as a result of single-vehicle crash near Drought Road

A man died following a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland on Friday night, Oct. 15.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Drought Road alongside local Mounties and the BC Highway Patrol around 7 p.m. and found the driver dead.

The driver was a man in his 40s, though authorities have not released his name.

“At this time, it appears driver impairment, failure to wear seatbelt and using an electronic device while driving were contributing factors to this crash,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, head of the BC Highway Patrol.

The BC Highway Patrol has taken conduct of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated the car had gone over an embankment into the lake but officials did not confirm whether that was the case.

READ MORE: Home owner suffers burns in non-suspicious West Kelowna garage fire

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashHighway 97Okanagan

Previous story
Stealthy U.S. Navy warship attracts notice as it sails through B.C. waters
Next story
B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program

Just Posted

Richard Wright, Cariboo Waggon Road Restoration Project lead, holds the remains of a narrow wagon wheel circa 1920, found on the Stanley-Barkerville section of the Cariboo Waggon Road. (Submitted photo)
Barkerville Gold Mine donates $50,000 to historic road restoration

BC Wildfire Service is planning a prescribed burn in the Big Bar area near Clinton this week. (File photo).
Prescribed burn planned for Big Bar area

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Police watchdog recommends charges against RCMP in chase, arrest of man in Williams Lake

Damaged structures are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘When will the rebuild actually happen?’: TSB report findings cause stir over future of Lytton