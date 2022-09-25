A person living in a tent (not pictured) was run over and dragged by the driver of a Dodge Ram at the Rail Trail homeless encampment. The person was taken to hospital with significant injuries. (Facebook)

A person living in a tent (not pictured) was run over and dragged by the driver of a Dodge Ram at the Rail Trail homeless encampment. The person was taken to hospital with significant injuries. (Facebook)

Driver ran over, dragged person inside tent at Kelowna homeless encampment

Driver arrested; Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

Kelowna RCMP arrested the driver of a Dodge Ram who allegedly drove over an occupied tent, dragging the person inside at a known homeless camp in Kelowna.

Just after midnight on Saturday (Sept. 25), police officers responded to a 911 call on the Rail Trail near Baillie Avenue, where there is a known homeless encampment. Officers were told a man had been run over by a truck.

Reports on social media say witnesses to the crash held the suspect until police arrived. Once officers arrived to the scene they arrested the driver of the black Dodge Ram that has Alberta plates.

Those on scene helped the victim until the Kelowna Fire Department and Emergency Health Services could safely transport him to hospital, where he is receiving medical care for significant injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing but it appears that alcohol was a factor. In order to have a fulsome understanding of what occurred and why, a traffic analyst and officers from the general investigation section [have been engaged],” Insp. Beth McAndie, investigative service officer for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a statement.

“The area near the accident was populated by several individuals living in temporary shelters and tents. We are grateful that no one else was injured. We are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand said.

READ MORE: Beautifying tent city: Resident providing fresh food through community garden

HomelessKelowna

Previous story
EXPLAINER: Mexican army’s role in students’ disappearance

Just Posted

The author rides along a seasonal 4x4 track above the Chilcotin River. (Steffi Fischer photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2022: In search of gravel as gold in Cariboo-Chilcotin

Looking east over the former Immaculate Heart of Mary property on Stage Road (to the left; Trans-Canada Highway on the right). The site is 15 acres and contains a 13,000-square-foot building. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)
Cache Creek seeks public input on former church property

Viacheslav, 33, and his wife, Oleksandra, 32, arrived in the South Cariboo with their two young daughters earlier this month. (Photo courtesy Melissa Hermiston)
Family flees Ukraine to start new life in South Cariboo

Emergency Livestock Response Committee chair Bob Miller stands by a Livestock Response Unit trailer unveiled in Quesnel. It is one of two trailers that will provide agricultural producers in the Lower Mainland and Kootenays support during emergencies. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
B.C. Livestock Response Unit unveiled in Quesnel