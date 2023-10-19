Driver rolls over pedestrian in violent Vancouver road-rage incident

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police are investigating an “extremely violent” road rage incident in Downtown Vancouver last week.

It began as a near-collision between a driver and pedestrian on Oct. 13 around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Robson and Bute streets, but Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said it “turned into an extremely violent road rage assault” that led to the driver being arrested and the pedestrian going to hospital.

Addison said the driver of the Nissan Xterra was attempting to turn from Bute Street onto Robson Street “when he had to slam on the brakes to avoid colliding with a pedestrian who was crossing at the corner.” He added the pedestrian became angry and started banging on the passenger-side window before walking to the front of the car.

The driver, Addison said, “lurched forward, knocked the pedestrian to the ground and rolled over him.”

Police say there were multiple witnesses close by who called 911 and helped the pedestrian. Officers arrived on scene shortly after.

The driver, a 53-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested for assault and driving offences. The 48-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Addison said officers have spoken to witnesses, collected video of the incident and seized the vehicle. Video of the incident had been circulating on social media.

The driver is not currently in custody, and Vancouver Police will be recommending criminal charges to Crown.

READ MORE: B.C. irked after RCMP video partially blames pedestrians for car crashes

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in Richmond car crash

Breaking Newsroad rageVancouver police