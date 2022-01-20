Crews work to repair the Bottletop Bridge on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Nov. 27 2021. (B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews work to repair the Bottletop Bridge on the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Nov. 27 2021. (B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Drivers told not to stop for photos along flood-damaged Coquihalla highway

Reopening to traffic quickly followed by reports of unprepared drivers

A key British Columbia highway has reopened to all traffic after being torn apart by disastrous flooding in November but it only took hours for the Transportation Ministry to issue a safety reminder.

In a post on social media, the ministry says it has received reports of people stopping “in unsafe ways” to take pictures along the Coquihalla Highway corridor, also known as Highway 5.

A roughly 130-kilometre stretch of the multi-lane, high-speed link between the Lower Mainland and the Interior was ripped up by floods or slides that also collapsed or washed out seven bridges during a series of powerful rainstorms.

Crews working around the clock spent 35 days to restore one lane in each direction, although the route was restricted to commercial vehicles as vital supply chains were re-established.

After reopening to all traffic Wednesday, the ministry says it quickly received reports of two unprepared drivers running out of gas while many more were stopping to take photos of the flood damage.

The Facebook post says the extent of the devastation and scope of the ongoing repairs are remarkable, but stopping on the narrower road or unfinished shoulders is extremely dangerous.

“The work is impressive. We get it,” the ministry says in the post.

“But you’re putting yourself and others in harm’s way.”

Speed limits along many of the repaired sections of the mountainous highway have been cut to 50 km/h, which the ministry says will add nearly an hour to the trip between Hope and Merritt. It also warns drivers that rest stop and other services are not available.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: BC Trucking Association voices concerns over dangerous conditions on Coquihalla

BC FloodTransportation

Previous story
PBO report questions need for Liberals’ planned stimulus spending
Next story
Surrey, Abbotsford, Vancouver get first centres for homeless people

Just Posted

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

(from l) The Ashcroft HUB’s departing executive director Vicky Trill receives a painting from South Cariboo E. Fry Society executive director Trish Schachtel (painting created by Christine Williams), with interim executive director Jessica Clement. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New face at helm of Ashcroft HUB with departure of Vicky Trill

(from l) Police team coach Richard Wright and captain Chris Buckland receive a Christmas gift and note from Ashcroft fire chief Josh White on behalf of the fire department. White noted that he probably should have left before the officers realized the bag contained hog pellets. “They need something in the tank to keep them going. Other than donuts and caffeine that is.” (Photo credit: Facebook)
Guns and Hoses charity hockey match going ahead on Jan. 22

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Ashcroft's Heritage Park on July 22 for anyone who has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo credit: Interior Health)
Ashcroft Hospital holding weekly vaccine clinics for all ages