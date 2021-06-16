Lilly, one of the Ashcroft Better at Home friendly visitors, says thanks to all the courteous drivers who slow down and give her a wide berth while she’s out and about on village roads. (Photo credit: Nancy Kendal)

Drop-in-clinics for first vaccines coming to Cache Creek, Clinton

No appointment is necessary for anyone wanting to get their first COVID-19 vaccine

Drop-in access for first vaccines

Interior Health is making it easier for people who have not received their first COVID-19 vaccine to get their jab. Drop-in mobile clinics are planned for Cache Creek (June 20), Clinton (June 21), Lytton (June 26), and Logan Lake (June 27) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations of the drop-in clinics have yet to be determined; go to https://bit.ly/3zq0q8D for updates.

Drop-in access is only for people who are 12 and older who have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. People can arrive, register on the spot, and receive their vaccine. No advance appointments are needed.

Second dose notifications are being sent by email, phone, or text when it is time to book an appointment. There will be a clinic for second vaccinations in Ashcroft at the HUB on June 24/25 and July 6/7.

Everyone should register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications. You can go online at https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated; call 1-833-838-2323; or drop by any Service BC office.

Live music at Unitea

UniTea Café in Ashcroft will be holding an outdoor patio session from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, which will feature Dave Coalmine from Kamloops and his unique interpretations of pop hits, ’90s throwbacks, classic rock, and folk songs. He also has a varied catalogue of original songs which highlight emotional journeys and span two decades of songwriting.

The suggested donation is $15 to $20 per person. For more information, text (250) 457-1145 or email uniteainashcroft@gmail.com.

Spences Bridge AGM

The Spences Bridge Improvement District AGM that was scheduled for June 26 has been cancelled, and will instead take place on Sept. 24. A notice about the AGM will be sent by mail to all Spences Bridge property owners in late August.

No horsing around

Lilly the mini horse and her owner, Nancy Kendall, want to thank all the drivers who slow down and give them a wide berth when they are out on Ashcroft’s roads.

“Lilly and I want to say a huge thank you to all the considerate drivers out there. Thank you for passing slow and wide when we are out and about walking or carting. We try hard to never hold up traffic and be considerate too.”

ICBC rebates coming

ICBC will issue a second COVID rebate, reflecting the fact that there were fewer crashes and payouts during the period from October 2020 to March 2021.

ICBC will start distributing rebates — averaging $120 per policy — in mid-July, returning approximately $350 million in additional rebates to 2.94 million customers. This builds on the first COVID-19 rebate of $600 million, which reflected savings to the corporation during the early months of the pandemic. Unlike the first rebate, which came in the form of a cheque, drivers will receive their rebate based on how they pay for their insurance (eg. via their credit card).

Most drivers who had an active auto insurance policy from October 2020 to March of this year will be eligible for the rebate. Exceptions include customers with short-term, storage, or distance-based policies, whose premiums already reflect lower usage. The rebate is approximately 11 per cent of the premium customers paid for coverage during this six-month period.


Most Read