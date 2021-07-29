Map showing areas of the Southern Interior now under Drought Level 3 and 4 warnings. (Photo credit: BC Government)

Map showing areas of the Southern Interior now under Drought Level 3 and 4 warnings. (Photo credit: BC Government)

Drought conditions bringing water scarcity to much of B.C.

North and South Thompson River areas now at Drought Level 3

Drought is affecting many areas of B.C., including the Southern and Central Interior, with water scarcity and low flows a major concern amidst a fire season that started early and is more intense than usual.

This year’s spring rainfall in the Southern Interior was the second lowest since records began being kept in Kamloops in the 1880s. The record high temperatures of the “heat dome” at the end of June, and continued hot, dry weather through July, has exacerbated the situation, prompting the province to ask all water users in the Thompson-Okanagan region to reduce their water consumption by 30 per cent.

The Salmon River watershed (which drains into Shuswap Lake), Kettle River, Nicola watershed, and Coldwater River watersheds are currently at Drought Level 4. In these areas, significant, adverse impacts on fish are very likely, and maximum water conservation for all water users and licensees is urged.

Areas under Drought Level 3 include the watersheds of the west Kootenays and the lower Columbia River, the North and South Thompson rivers and their watersheds, and the entire Okanagan valley.

British Columbia ranks drought levels from 0 to 5. Drought Level 5 is rated as the most severe, with adverse impacts to socioeconomic or ecosystem values being almost certain.

Residential, agricultural, and industrial water users in areas affected by drought should observe all water conservation bylaws, watering restrictions, and advice from their local government, irrigation district, or water utility.

The Villages of Clinton and Ashcroft have already gone to Stage 2 watering restrictions. Please see the relevant bylaws on the Clinton and Ashcroft websites for details, or contact the appropriate village office. Cache Creek does not currently have a water use bylaw, but has asked all residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water.

Some easy ways to conserve water include limiting your outdoor watering; not watering during the heat of the day or when it is windy; taking shorter showers and not leaving taps running; and installing water-efficient, low-flow showerheads, taps, and toilets.

The Village of Ashcroft has free water conservation kits available with several low-flow devices, including showerheads, faucets, and a “toilet tank bank”; they can be picked up at the village office.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Drought

Previous story
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada
Next story
UPDATE: 57 earthquakes detected off Alaska peninsula following 8.2-magnitude quake Wednesday night

Just Posted

Evacuation alert for 161 issued by the TNRD July 28.
Evacuation alert issued in Big Bar Lake area

6 Mile Lake south of Clinton was the scene of a fatal collision on July 25 involving a stolen pickup truck. (Photo credit: Locations Hub)
Clinton RCMP probe fatal collision involving stolen truck at 6 Mile Lake

Barney Bentall, Dan Fremlin, Dustin Bentall and Trixie Berkel perform during a benefit concert for Lytton in Clinton Friday, July 23. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton benefit concerts raise over $8,000 for Lytton

Proposed plan of the new EcoDepot serving Cache Creek and Ashcroft. Work is scheduled to start in August, with the opening planned for spring 2022. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Work on new Cache Creek/Ashcroft Eco-Depot starts next month