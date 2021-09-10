Electronic cigarettes are seen in a display case at a store in downtown Montreal, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. A study looks at the use of electronic cigarettes among Canadian teens and whether it might lead to tobacco use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Electronic cigarettes are seen in a display case at a store in downtown Montreal, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. A study looks at the use of electronic cigarettes among Canadian teens and whether it might lead to tobacco use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

E-cigarettes, mattresses, lithium-ion batteries soon to be recyclable in B.C.

Province working to expand recycling under extended producer responsibility five-year plan

Not sure what to do with old mattresses, e-cigarettes, or an electric-vehicle battery? Well, fret no more because those items will soon be eligible for province-wide recycling in B.C.

In a news release, the provincial government announced that those items, along with single-use fuel canisters, fire extinguishers, solar panels, multiple types of lithium-ion batteries and electric-vehicle chargers will be eligible for recycling.

RELATED: With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

The province said they’ll work with producers of those products to ensure they can be recycled, but acknowledged that changes will need to be phased in to give the industry time to set up necessary recycling systems.

It’s all part of the province’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) strategy which requires producers to take responsibility for the lifecycle of their products, including collection and recycling. The province has regulated recycling under the EPR system since 2004. Under the new EPR Five-Year Plan, the province is seeking to regulate the recycling of more consumer goods to prevent them from ending up in landfills.

RELATED: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

“Expanding the number of recyclable products will mean convenient, free collection of those products and a cleaner environment for British Columbians,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “Adding to the product list will reduce the waste that’s now being sent to the landfill or illegally dumped in back alleys or green spaces. This will protect our environment and boost our economy through an increase in recycling operations and re-manufacturing.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Recycling

Previous story
Former Quesnel mayor under investigation after sexual harassment allegations from driving students surface
Next story
B.C. sees 820 more COVID-19 cases Friday, 9 more deaths

Just Posted

Votes in the upcoming federal election can now be cast at the Elections Canada office on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Voting is open for 2021 federal election, in person and by mail

This bold bruin was snapped on the roof of Sundance Guest Ranch south of Ashcroft on Aug. 23. (Photo credit: Outi Divin)
Do your part in keeping bears in the wild where they belong

Retardant being sprayed in the area of the Tremont Creek wildfire near Barnes Lake, July 2021. The TNRD estimates that more than 160 structures have been lost in the region due to wildfires, and assessments are still ongoing. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Excluding Lytton, more than 160 structures lost to fires in TNRD

While some COVID-19 regulations remain in place in district schools, this school year will see a return to more like normal in classrooms and on buses. (Photo credit: Journal files)
District schools returning to more like normal for the new year