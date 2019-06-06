Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

A new passenger bus could be making its way through 100 Mile House.

Ebus BC has announced they have applied to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) to service two new regions in B.C.; Salmon Arm and Prince George. In total, 14 new communities can be potentially added to their coverage, including 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Cache Creek and Lac la Hache.

According to Ebus BC’s news release on June 6, their Prince George service will be a new route from Kamloops, heading up Highway 97 through the aforementioned communities as Hixon, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“With seven months of operations under our belt in BC, we’re excited to have the chance to increase connectivity for people in our current and 14 potential new communities,” said the release.

The Salmon Arm route will be an addition to our existing run between Kamloops and Kelowna, providing service to Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby, and Armstrong.

“We’re currently working on stop locations, schedules, and pricing, with a goal to launch service as soon as possible after receiving approval from the Passenger Transportation Board,” said the release.

Ebus BC’s application to the PTB can be viewed here.