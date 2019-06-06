Ebus BC photo.

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

A new passenger bus could be making its way through 100 Mile House.

Ebus BC has announced they have applied to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) to service two new regions in B.C.; Salmon Arm and Prince George. In total, 14 new communities can be potentially added to their coverage, including 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Cache Creek and Lac la Hache.

According to Ebus BC’s news release on June 6, their Prince George service will be a new route from Kamloops, heading up Highway 97 through the aforementioned communities as Hixon, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“With seven months of operations under our belt in BC, we’re excited to have the chance to increase connectivity for people in our current and 14 potential new communities,” said the release.

The Salmon Arm route will be an addition to our existing run between Kamloops and Kelowna, providing service to Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby, and Armstrong.

“We’re currently working on stop locations, schedules, and pricing, with a goal to launch service as soon as possible after receiving approval from the Passenger Transportation Board,” said the release.

Ebus BC’s application to the PTB can be viewed here.

Previous story
Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision
Next story
B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Just Posted

Sabiston Creek Wildfire grows to 200 hectares in size

Ground crews will conduct a controlled burn today

Ebus BC applies for new route from Kamloops to Prince George

Route includes 100 Mile House, 70 Mile, Cache Creek, Lac la Hache, Quesnel and Williams Lake

Runner wins Skip’s 10K after biking from 16 Mile House

Sixteen-year-old Austin Husa won the Skip’s Run youth 10K challenge on June 1

PHOTOS: Plein Air people’s choice winner paints faces on hoodoos outside Ashcroft

The artist’s choice winner on June 2 painted the B.C. Express heritage building

NHL star Eric Brewer remembers childhood in Ashcroft, gives advice to students

People of Pukaist hosted the retired defenceman at Desert Sands Community School on May 29

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours

Nine Haida elders presented with honourary doctorates for preserving Haida language and culture

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Most Read