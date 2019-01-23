Eby hopes federal election won’t hinder help with B.C.’s money-laundering problems

Attorney General David Eby and Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair held news conference in Vancouver

(File)

B.C.’s attorney general says he’s hoping a federal election campaign won’t get in the way of Ottawa fully co-operating with the province to deal with serious money-laundering issues.

David Eby says he’s more hopeful after a meeting with Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair, who has agreed to share RCMP information on money laundering that wasn’t given to B.C. but did make it to an international report.

READ MORE: B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Blair stood beside Eby at a news conference in Vancouver and said the issue of money being funnelled through provincial casinos has a national impact and he wants to assure Canadians the federal government will deal with it more effectively.

Eby later said time will tell if there are gaps between Blair’s commitment and the actions his department is willing to take in the short window before an election campaign gets underway.

The attorney general has said he was shocked the federal government knew an estimated $1 billion a year was being laundered in B.C., affecting everything from real estate to horse racing and luxury cars.

In November, Eby expressed his dismay after federal prosecutors stayed charges against a B.C. company and two of its operators allegedly involved in money laundering and he says a public inquiry has not been ruled out.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP investigate two homicides at separate hotels
Next story
Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Just Posted

Suspect arrested in connection with Merritt-area church fires

Four churches were the target of an arsonist last week, with one completely destroyed

Ashcroft council debates hot tub replacement, snow clearing, and more

Two big-dollar items on recent council agenda

Bus company gets extension on regional routes

Merritt Shuttle Bus Service has until end of February to get buses on the road

Overnight closure at Ashcroft emergency department

Department will be closed from midnight on Sunday, Jan. 27

Local News Briefs: Historical Museum Society AGM coming soon

Plus Rotary is looking for Citizen of the Year nominations, a ‘Purge the House’ sale, and more

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

Forestry and legumes shippers say railways prioritized other commodities

Companies say they lost millions on Port of Vancouver shipments

Drop in fixed mortgage rates a ‘welcome cooling period’: real estate agent

Major banks dropped their rates this week

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

B.C. woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

‘Kirill was here’ held a contest for women to win a boob job and a trip to Miami

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Experts welcomed the tougher stance on an issue they say demands a co-ordinated strategy

Most Read