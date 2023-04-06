Eggsciting Easter events coming up in the region this weekend

The Easter Bunny will be making a stop in Cache Creek to hide some eggs on Easter Sunday, April 9. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Easter eggstravaganzas

The Easter Bunny is heading this way, and will be stopping off in local communities for some eggsciting events on Sunday, April 9!

In Spences Bridge, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt and Community Picnic starting at 11 a.m. at the old school. The event will include an egg hunt, games, face painting, a wiener roast, a bake sale to raise funds for a new floor at the community hall, and more.

In Cache Creek, join volunteers from the Cache Creek Fire Department at the annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is open to children aged 12 and under. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Cache Creek Community Park, and there will be hot dogs and drinks to follow.

In Clinton, head on over to Reg Conn Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt, which starts at 1 p.m.

Greensleeve Program public meetings

The Greensleeve Program is about to launch in local communities, and residents are invited to come to one of the public meetings that will explain more about the program, which provides an efficient way for you to make important information available to ambulance paramedics if you are in a distressed state.

Information sessions are being held at the Clinton Library (April 11), the Ashcroft HUB (April 12), the Spences Bridge Improvement District building (old school; April 13), and the Cache Creek Community Hall (April 14). All the sessions are from 2 to 4 p.m., and refreshments will be available.

Spences Bridge Community Club

The next meeting of the Spences Bridge Community Club is scheduled to take place at Clemes Hall on Wednesday, April 12 starting at 7 p.m., and all are welcome to attend and see what events are coming up in the community.

Handbell choir looking for members

The Desert Bells Handbell Choir is a four-octave choir that has been based in Cache Creek since 2011. Membership is open to all ages and genders, and no experience with handbells is necessary; newcomers will be taught how to use the beautiful instruments.

The choir practises regularly through the spring and fall on Wednesday nights at the Cache Creek Community Hall, and performs at concerts in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Kamloops.

The choir is looking for new members, and is holding an information session on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Cache Creek Community Hall. If you are interested, feel free to drop by the session; you can also contact Carmen at (250) 457-1250.

Minor hockey AGM

The Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey Association will be holding its AGM on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in the social room of the Ashcroft HUB. All are welcome to attend.

Savona Community Association AGM

The Savona Community Association is holding its AGM on Tuesday, April 18 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the community hall. The association is looking for new members and board members, to ensure that it continues to exist and grow. All are welcome to attend, and yearly dues in the association are only $10.

Ashcroft spring yard waste pick-up

Ashcroft residents can take advantage of additional free yard waste pick-up dates on April 19 and 20. The village crew can collect branches (less then 8” in diameter and 8’ in length), unbagged leaves/twigs/grass/weeds, non-refrigeration appliances, and old tires.

Anyone wanting to schedule a pick-up must call the village office at (250) 453-9161 no later than April 18. Please do not put waste out before April 12, and do not place it against fences, buildings, retaining walls, or signs, or on the highway right-of-way.

Clinton market

The Sunday market will be starting up again in Clinton on April 30, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in being a vendor is encouraged to contact the organizers at (250) 457-1020 so that they can start a list.

CPR-C training

Cardiac arrests often happen at home, and being prepared can mean a quicker response. Someone trained in CPR can start CPR before the ambulance arrives, increasing the patient’s chance of survival.

Training is more important than ever in rural areas, and the Clinton Health Care Alliance is holding a one-day CPR-C training course (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) on both Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8. The cost for the course is only $25 per person; the rest of the costs will be subsidized.

For more information, or to register, email clintonhealthcarealliance@gmail.com.

Mesa yard sale

Get ready for the 30th annual yard sale in the Mesa subdivision in Ashcroft. The huge block sale will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spring burning

Spring burning is underway in some parts of the province, and the BC Wildfire Service advises residents – especially those in areas where valley bottoms are drying quickly – to be cautious if they plan to conduct any open burning.

Always check www.bcwildfire.ca and with local authorities for any current burning restrictions or bylaws. Ensure that venting conditions are suitable for adequate smoke dissipation, and do not burn in windy conditions.

Build a fuel break around the perimeter of the burn area, and ensure you have enough people, water, and tools on hand. Make sure the burn area is away from buildings, trees, and combustible materials, and never leave your fire unattended.

Newspaper back issues

Looking for old newspapers to use as kindling (or for anything else)? The Journal has stacks of back issues available at the office, available by donation for anyone who wants them. All donations collected will go to help Soup’s On in Ashcroft.

The Journal also has sturdy cardboard boxes available, for anyone needing them for packing, storage, and more.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft