B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

B.C. has eight new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus as of Thursday, one of which is not connected with travel to Iran, China or other identified areas of infection.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the case getting the most attention is a woman in the Vancouver Coastal region who has not recently travelled or had contact with a known case. She was identified by the B.C. procedure of testing people for COVID-19 when they are tested for seasonal influenza.

Four of the new cases are close contacts with a man who travelled to Iran, and one is a visitor from Seattle, Henry said. B.C. now has 21 identified cases. Six of the new cases are residents of the Fraser Health region, and the other two are in Vancouver Coastal.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Premier John Horgan will announce a “government-wide response” to the coronavirus situation on Friday. Regional health authorities have been gearing up a response to a potential increase in cases, and B.C. has done more testing than most other jurisdictions in North America, Dix said.

Henry said it has not been determined yet how the woman from Seattle contracted COVID-19.

“We do know that there have been some contacts in health care settings,” Henry said. “She does live in Seattle and that is the area where they have seen quite a few cases.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

Just Posted

Desert Sands Senior girls basketball team off to provincials

Squad looks to keep up their winning ways at tournament

Ashcroft CAO resigns after six months

Deputy Corporate Officer Daniela Dyck has been appointed Interim CAO

McAbee Fossil Beds site looking forward to bigger season in 2020

Hopes are that the Heritage Site can build on the success of last year

Ashcroft looks to allocate $25,000 of NDIT funds to Economic Development and Tourism position

Further NDIT funding would go to support proposed initiatives

Cache Creek council hears concerns about Collins Road footbridge

Council also heard a request for a second community bus stop in the Village

UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Most Read