The site of the EV charging station in Spences Bridge on March 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Joris Ekering)

The site of the EV charging station in Spences Bridge on March 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Joris Ekering)

Electric vehicle charging station removed from Spences Bridge

Move comes after Improvement District and BC Hydro fail to come to agreement about site

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station that has been in Spences Bridge since 2016 has been removed, after the Spences Bridge Improvement District (SBID) trustees and BC Hydro failed to come to terms regarding a new lease for the land where the station was located.

On March 25, a crew removed the fast charging station, which is owned by BC Hydro. There was also a Level 2 charging station at the site, which was purchased and owned by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD). At its March 25 meeting, the board of the TNRD voted to transfer ownership of the Level 2 station to the Village of Ashcroft, where it will be installed at a public location which has yet to be determined. There is no cost to Ashcroft for the station, but the village will pay the installation cost.

On the same day that the equipment was removed, SBID chair Michael Jefferson announced at a public meeting that he would be resigning, since he has sold his home in Spences Bridge. Only people who own property in the community are eligible to be an SBID trustee.

Jefferson, the board spokesperson, has consistently voiced the trustees’ opposition to the charging station being situated on land adjacent to the fire hall which is owned by the SBID. At the March 25 meeting — which took place a stone’s throw from where the equipment had already been removed — he reiterated that while he and the two other trustees were not opposed to having an EV charging station in Spences Bridge, it had to be at a different site.

However, the board had told BC Hydro that the equipment could remain at the site if several conditions were met. These included construction of a double washroom facility with electricity and running water, paving of the site, a fence around the charging station, and the payment of $15 per day to the SBID so that someone could be hired to maintain and clean the facility.

READ MORE: Trustees outline terms to keep charging station in Spences Bridge

Alec Tsang, who is in charge of EV infrastructure planning for BC Hydro, says that while it was difficult to meet the SBID demands to the letter, they did try to be as accommodating as possible.

“Our official reply to the SBID highlighted how we addressed all the concerns we could, although certain things were outside our mandate,” he says.

Hydro’s response said that it was working with the TNRD, which would build a permanent washroom at the site and have community volunteers maintain it. “We thought that was a good compromise. It wasn’t porta-potties; it would provide a lot more stability and security.” The TNRD also offered to pay the SBID’s legal costs for vetting a new lease agreement.

Hydro was not able to pay rent, but — along with the Ministry of Transportation — could do snow clearing at the site, as well as periodic inspections and rubbish clearing.

“They asked us to pave the driveway to the fire hall, which is very much outside our mandate. We can pave at the site, and when we do upgrades to old stations we will pave parking stalls if it’s not done, but we can’t extend beyond the area we would be leasing for the station.”

Tsang says that the fencing request was an odd one.

“I don’t see how we could fence it and still maintain access. We could have a gate, but that makes it very complicated. Customers would have to open and close the gate, so it’s not realistic or practical. It would keep bighorn sheep out, but also keep people out.”

These items were all addressed in a letter sent to the SBID on Feb. 2, which also stated that Hydro would twin the charging equipment at the site if they were successful in obtaining a new 10-year lease. However, a month ago the SBID gave official notice that it was terminating the land lease, with Jefferson stating in a letter that they no longer wanted to continue with a charging station at the site.

While Tsang says that Hydro has occasionally taken stations out, it is usually because they no longer meet current design and other standards. “There has never been a case of someone saying ‘Take it away, we don’t want it.’”

He adds that Jefferson has always said he supports an EV charging station in Spences Bridge, just not at that spot. The SBID has previously stated that the station should be moved to a purpose-built Ministry of Transportation site adjacent to Highway 1, or at Clemes Hall on Highway 8.

At the March 25 meeting, Jefferson suggested that the Spences Bridge Community Club work on getting a charging station, reiterating that he was in favour of there being one in the town; a statement which drew groans and snickers from those in attendance.

There will be an election to fill the trustee position left vacant by Jefferson’s resignation at a meeting on May 15. As trustee Ross Figley’s term also expires soon, there will be a second election for that seat, also on May 15. The third trustee, Cheryl Klyne, was re-elected by acclamation in November 2020.

The next meeting of the SBID takes place on April 22, and the annual general meeting will be on June 26. All three meetings start at 2 p.m. at the Improvement District building (the former Spences Bridge Elementary school).

With files from Joris Ekering


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Spences Bridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The EV charging station in Spences Bridge in September 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The EV charging station in Spences Bridge in September 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Previous story
Liberals should drive daycare improvements, not redo system, report says
Next story
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving

Just Posted

The site of the EV charging station in Spences Bridge on March 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Joris Ekering)
Electric vehicle charging station removed from Spences Bridge

Move comes after Improvement District and BC Hydro fail to come to agreement about site

A new playground and sports facility will be going in near the new campground (two under-construction sites pictured, foreground) and washroom/shower/concession building (background) on the Ashcroft Reserve. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
AIB gets grant for new playground, sports facility, equipment

Ashcroft Band also happy that left turn lane near Tim Hortons is a priority for Ministry of Highways

Daymon Wayans Jr. inspects the model of ‘Littleton’ in the <em>Twilight Zone</em> episode ‘A Small Town’. (Photo credit: CBS All Access)
Ashcroft enters the Twilight Zone thanks to unique TV show prop

Model of town used in TV show filmed in Ashcroft finds a home in the village

The Village of Ashcroft will be starting a public consultation process about its burning bylaw. (Photo credit: Pixabay)
Ashcroft begins process for burning bylaw public consultation

Consultation will feature a mix of online and traditional methods

The fitness room at the Village of Clinton office will remain closed until public health orders regarding fitness centres are relaxed. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Clinton fitness room to remain closed for the foreseeable future

Highlights from the Clinton council meeting on March 24

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Customer Shari O’Neill thinks ICBC sending out rebate cheques for less than $5 is a wasteful decision that will amount to numerous “stale cheques.” (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
B.C. youth building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Most Read