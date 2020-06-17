A new report from BC Hydro shows that people are watching more TV during the pandemic (and are showering less). (Photo credit: Stock image)

Electricity use shows that in pandemic, every day is like Saturday

A BC Hydro survey shows that while we’re not using more electricity, when we use it has changed

Getting up later than normal and having a late breakfast. Showering less often and for shorter periods of time. Watching more TV, and going to bed later. It sounds like many people’s vacation schedule, but it has been the everyday reality for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, as documented by a new report from BC Hydro which finds that COVID-19 has changed people’s routines enough that for many people, every day feels like Saturday.

While residential power usage during the pandemic has remained average, the report — “Powering the new normal: How COVID-19 has changed British Columbians’ daily habits and electricity use” — finds that since mid-March, nearly 90 per cent of British Columbians have drastically shifted their daily routines, including nearly 40 per cent who say that they are working at home five days a week.

While overall residential electricity use is at normal levels for this time of year, BC Hydro data shows that the changes to British Columbians’ daily habits have resulted in weekday electricity use peaking later in the morning and earlier in the evening; so much so that it now more closely resembles typical weekend patterns.

A survey included in the report found that with many people not commuting to work or school, nearly 40 per cent of British Columbians are waking up later on weekdays, with 60 per cent of those people waking up more than an hour later than they normally would. That means a delayed start to the daily grind: nearly 45 per cent of British Columbians said they are eating breakfast at a later time, and 24 per cent said they are showering less often and for shorter periods of time in the morning than they used to.

This all means that the early morning electricity load is increasing at a slower rate than usual, and plateaus around 9 a.m. Instead of tapering off as people head out to work and school, the load rises moderately until after lunch, and peaks around 1 p.m., then dips, perhaps because people are going out to shop, run errands, or get some fresh air: a pattern more typical of weekends, especially Sundays.

The survey also found that being home on weekdays has changed the frequency and timing of cooking, contributing to an earlier evening electricity peak. Almost half of those surveyed said they are cooking more now than they were pre-pandemic, and almost a quarter are making dinner earlier these days. In addition, around 40 per cent are baking more.

With limited opportunities for entertainmen, British Columbians are turning to traditional television or to streaming services to stay entertained. The survey found around 60 per cent are watching more than they were pre-pandemic, with 15 per cent watching more during the day on weekdays. People are also using the time to catch up on TV shows: 67 per cent of those surveyed said they have finished watching at least one TV series since the pandemic began.

Increased TV time might also be delaying bedtime: 30 per cent of those surveyed are going to bed later, and of those, nearly 80 per cent are going to bed more than an hour later than they used to.

For customers looking to save energy and money during this unusual time, BC Hydro has a few recommendations:

· Use a laptop, which uses 80 per cent less electricity than a desktop computer.

· Use task lighting rather than turning on additional overhead lights.

· Cook with smaller appliances, such as multi-use pressure cookers, microwaves, and toaster ovens that use up to 75 per cent less energy than a large electric oven.

· Stream movies or TV shows on a device like a smart TV instead of a game console, as the former uses 40 per cent less electricity.

British Columbians facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can apply for the COVID-19 Relief Fund until June 30. For more information, visit www.bchydro.com/covid19relief.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP support for spending bill assures no election in midst of pandemic
Next story
Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of the world

Just Posted

New physician at Ashcroft medical clinic now accepting patients

Dr. Stephen Akinkunmi is the newest addition to the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice

Conflict of interest questions at Cache Creek council meeting

News from Cache Creek council

Ashcroft council approves social media policy, starts Facebook page

News from Ashcroft council

A farmers’ market gets ready to start up in Clinton this weekend

Plus spread some sunflower cheer, a community yard sale, a campground cleanup, and more

This year’s Summer Reading Club for kids is out of this world

Free program runs through the summer and invites kids to Explore Our Universe

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Most Read