Carpenter ant destruction found in studs due to rot. ‘Galleries’ are tunnels chewed out by worker ants to allow the Queen to lay eggs within and grow their nest. (Photo credit: Sonal Nagla)

Carpenter ant destruction found in studs due to rot. ‘Galleries’ are tunnels chewed out by worker ants to allow the Queen to lay eggs within and grow their nest. (Photo credit: Sonal Nagla)

Eliminate unwanted guests by keeping pests out of your home

There are a number of easy steps you can take to keep your home free from pests

By Sonal Nagla

Many people have experienced an army of ants marching through their kitchen, or seen a mouse scamper across the living room late at night. It’s inevitable, since pests like to occupy the same living space as us. However, if we make our homes inaccessible or unwelcoming, these pests will not have a chance to invade.

Pests need food, water, and shelter. By eliminating these types of resources around your home, you can be on your way to being pest-free.

Rodents are always looking for a warm place to create a home if food sources are nearby. Avoid keeping bird seed/food out in your yard, as this will attract them in the first place. Keep grasses and bushes short, and trim around the perimeter of your home to discourage harbourage zones. Store stacks of firewood away from your home’s perimeter.

All vents around the home should have metal screens to prevent entry. Do not keep pet food in bowls outdoors or by primary exit doors. Rodents have a keen sense of smell, and will gain entry through an open door. All exit doors/patio doors should have tight seals and should be kept closed to deter rodents from coming through.

Ants live in large colonies and have specific jobs in their colony. The worker ants’ main purpose is to collect food for the group, so clean up all sugar spills immediately and regularly clean under your stove and fridge for debris. Grease spills and even wet pet food is fair game, so ensure your pet dishes are washed and cleaned up regularly.

Remove all rotten wood debris, and repair any rot around structural areas of your home, as they attract Carpenter ants. They can be quite destructive if they nest inside.

Flies can be highly annoying, and can also carry a series of diseases. Ensure all your windows, patio doors, and exit doors have screens. Clean up all dropped fruit under trees regularly, and keep your yard free of dog waste. Keep lids closed on all garbage and recycling bins, and wash them out regularly.

Spiders love nesting around undisturbed areas of the home. Use a long broom to remove all webbing around skylights, windows, and basement areas. Regularly doing this will change the minds of the spiders and encourage them to seek other habitats, and they will remove themselves from your living space. Keeping other insects out of your home will also deter spiders from your home, as they will seek out other habitats for food.

An exterminator since 2001 and a graduate of Biology from Simon Fraser University, Sonal loves educating others on pest management. She resides in Ashcroft and can be reached at (250) 574-7943 or at redfoxexterminating@shaw.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign
Next story
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Just Posted

Members of the Ashcroft Art Club in 2019, including president Heidi Roy (back row, second from l) and Sidewalk Gallery curator Angela Bandelli (centre). (Photo credit: Submitted)
53rd Ashcroft art show going ahead with live and virtual shows

Artwork will be on display in the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft and in an online show

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek public budget meeting taking place on April 29

Council went in-camera to discuss whether there would be a spring clean-up event

More safe access to the Thompson River will be one of the focuses of a Trails Working Group established by the Village of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Mail-out survey coming for Ashcroft Trails Master Plan

Residents can have their say about trails in the village and how they would use them

Historic Ashcroft sign, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Ashcroft to develop communications strategy to aid transparency

Village to look at additional methods of getting the word out about porjects and activities

An artist’s rendering shows the new patient care tower at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is set to open in summer 2022. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)
A market, music, mandalas, dinner, dancing and more coming up

There’s something for almost everyone coming to our region in the next few weeks

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Most Read