Emergency crews battle house fire after days of chaos in Merritt

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a home at 2890 Ransom Ave in Merritt on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m.

Witnesses report seeing flames coming from the home. It’s unclear how much damage was caused to the house, or if anyone was home at the time.

RCMP were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This incident follows one of many that have taken the City of Merritt by storm over the last seven days. At least five standoffs have taken place in the city after more than 100 shots were fired around the Nicole Valley on Nov. 15. Three days later, police were called to investigate more shots fired this time in the 2100 block of Priest Avenue, in the heart of the city.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, RCMP shut down the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope. A vehicle attempted to flee police, and got stuck on a side road, where occupants ran from the area, with one reportedly carrying a firearm. A woman and two men were arrested without incident.

After the arrest, as the investigation continues, it was determined the stolen truck was stolen out of Coquitlam and the attached license was stolen from Langley.

“We are aware of the online speculation on the identities of these suspects,” said Roda. “Although we are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, there is no indication that these suspects are related to any recent high-profile events in the Lower Mainland or Merritt.

