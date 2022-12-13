Enjoy a final flurry of festive events as Christmas draws near

From a holiday concert and a snowflake dance to free skating and Santa visits, there’s lots to do

Santa isn’t just for kids, as he proved on Dec. 12 when he dropped by the Ashcroft HUB to surprise some seniors and HUB executive director Jessica Clement (at centre behind Santa) who had gathered for coffee. (Photo credit: Nancy Kendall)

Equality Project gifts for kids

The Equality Project in Cache Creek is still looking for a few gifts in order to give some children in our area a happier Christmas. If you are able to sponsor a child, or a gift for a child, please call Shelley at (250) 457-6485.

Shop local Clinton

From now through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, drop by the Clinton village office with any purchase receipt from any Clinton business dated between Dec. 12 and Dec. 22 and be entered to win one of the daily prizes or one of three grand prizes. There are 15 prizes in total, so shop local, support Clinton businesses, and be eligible to walk home with a prize.

Santa visits the Clinton rink

Santa Claus will be visiting the 47 Mile Sports Complex in Clinton to drop by the free skate sponsored by Blake Bolster Royal LePage Kamloops Realty.

The free skate will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, with free hot dogs and hot chocolate for all. Santa is pretty busy these days, but he’ll arrive at 2:15 p.m., and you can get your photo taken with him when he stops by.

Celebrate a Life tree

Volunteers from the Ashcroft and District Hospice Society will be at the Ashcroft post office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16 with their “Celebrate a Life Memory Tree”. It’s a way to remember a loved one who is gone too soon, by placing a tag with their name on it on the tree in memory of a life well-lived.

Donations to the Hospice Program will be accepted with deepest gratitude, and official tax receipts can be issued upon request. Donors can take home a memory bell to add to their own Christmas tree.

For more information about the Ashcroft and District Hospice Program, go to http://bit.ly/3GvCZRk.

Snowflake Dance at the HUB

The last kids’ dance party of the year at the Ashcroft HUB will be a Snowflake Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The entry fee is $2 per person (or $10 for entry and 10 concession tickets). Kids under six need to bring an adult with them to join in the fun. Enjoy some dancing, then head downtown to see the CP Holiday Train, which is scheduled to arrive in Ashcroft at 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Koppers free skate

Koppers is hosting a free public skate at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and all are welcome.

Clinton holiday

concert

Everyone is invited to join the Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers for a Holiday Concert at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. There will be warm drinks and holiday cookies at the free event, so come by for some live holiday music and good cheer.

Savona Holiday

Lights contest

Savona is all lit up for the holidays, and you can vote for your favourites! Pick up a slip at Miller’s, then drive around town, admire the beautiful displays, and write down your favourites. The completed forms can be dropped off at Miller’s; the cut-off for voting is noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Free public skating

The Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is offering free public skating sessions over the Christmas break. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. from Dec. 20 to 23, and Dec. 28 to 30, come on by and have some fun. Skates are available to borrow for anyone who needs a pair.

Christmas break hockey

Special Sticks and Pucks and Drop-in Hockey sessions will be held at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft over the Christmas break.

Sticks and Pucks ($3 per session) will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 21, 28, and 30, while Drop-in Hockey ($5 per person) will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

Please note that in the event of snowfalls or other emergencies, skating and hockey sessions might have to be cancelled.

First aid course

The Ashcroft HUB is planning an Occupational First Aid course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023. A minimum of 10 participants are needed in order for the course to run, and the cost is $140 per person.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email office@ashcrofthub.com as soon as possible, so that the course can be confirmed.

Newspaper back issues

Looking for old newspapers to use as kindling (or for anything else)? The Journal office has stacks of back issues available at the office, available by donation for anyone who wants them. Money collected will go to help Soup’s On in Ashcroft. The Journal also has cardboard boxes available, for anyone needing them.

School board news

At the Nov. 1 School District No. 74 Board of Education meeting, Trustees Larry Casper and Carmen Ranta were elected as co-chairs of the board.

In addition, Trustee Donna Aljam was elected as the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) representative and Trustee Valerie Adrian was elected as the BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) Provincial Council representative.

Clinton quilters and crafters group

Calling all Clinton craftspeople! The Clinton Quilters and Crafters group meets every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre (217 Smith Avenue). There is no fee, and the group is open to crafters of all ages, not just seniors. Whether you knit, sew, crochet, quilt, or craft, bring your current project, and a lunch, and spend time in the company of others while you create.

Spinning afternoons

Spinning your own handspun yarn can be fun and satisfying! Bring your spinning wheel and/or drop spindle and drop by the Ashcroft Library for a casual afternoon spinning session while chatting with others about all things spinning.

The sessions take place every Friday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m., and all are welcome, from beginners to experts.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News