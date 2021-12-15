Enjoy free public skating at Drylands Arena during Christmas break

The Heritage Park on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft has been lit up for the holidays with an array of festive lights, and the Desert Sands Community School grad class (pictured) played a huge role in getting them up in time for the Santa Parade on Dec. 3. The lights are at their best once dusk has fallen; walk or drive past the park and enjoy them throughout the Christmas season. While you’re downtown, stop by the village office on Bancroft Street to see the Polar Express all lit up. (Photo credit: Village of Ashcroft)

Jingle Jam at UniTea

Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 for “Jingle Jam”. Enjoy a little Christmas cheer in the form of music and a Happy Hour; the perfect place to relax and unwind during the hectic holiday season.

Local Christmas cheer

Do you want to enjoy the many beautiful local Christmas lights and decorations, but don’t want to head out in the cold and snow? Then you need to check out the Christmas Lights and Decorations 2021 Facebook page started last year by Ashcroft resident Tyrone Laskey. It’s the place to go to see Christmas displays in our area (and sometimes beyond) from the comfort and warmth of your home. And feel free to post your own pictures to share with others!

Holiday Train at Home

Speaking of enjoying Christmas at home, mark your calendar now for Dec. 18. That’s when the CP Holiday Train will be streaming live into homes across Canada, led by Canadian Music Hall-of-Famer Steven Page and The Strumbellas, and an all-star cast of performers. The CP “Holiday Train at Home” concert 2021 will be streamed on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. PST; go to https://bit.ly/3CkAkED for details.

Free public skating

During the Christmas break, there will be free public skating at Drylands Arena in Ashcroft. Each session is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted: Dec. 19 (1 to 3 p.m.); Dec. 20; Dec. 21; Dec. 22 (3:30 to 4:45 p.m.); Dec. 23; Dec. 27 to 30 inclusive.

Christmas at The Equality Project

The Equality Project will be holding a Christmas luncheon at their clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek for anyone who is lonely or in need. The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, and because of COVID they don’t want to have too large a crowd, so they are asking people to make a “reservation” by calling (250) 457-6485.

New Year’s Eve in Ashcroft

The Ashcroft Legion will be holding a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, which includes a buffet supper at 7 p.m., music by Rose starting at 8 p.m., and midnight snacks to ring in the New Year. The cost is $15 per person, and reservations are required; call (250) 453-2423 to reserve your tickets.

Gold Country community suggestion survey

Gold Country Communities Society is updating its image bank, and wants to hear from residents. Do you have a favourite place, sight, or activity in the Gold Country region that you love and want to share? When you have visitors, what are your favourite spots in the region to take them to? GCCS would love to hear from residents and stakeholders about the things they like, see, and do in the Gold Country region.

Go to https://bit.ly/3rTs4cY to take a quick survey and share your thoughts.

Highway information updates

The Ministry of Transportation will be providing weekly information bulletins about Highway 1 and Highway 8 and the measures being taken along those highway corridors. The bulletins will contain information for residents, links to different organizations that are providing assistance, and updates on the work being undertaken on both highways.

Links to the bulletins will be posted on the TNRD website when they go up every Monday; go to https://bit.ly/3s6RfsO to read them.

Literacy event funding

Are a you a person, group, or non-profit society providing an opportunity for literacy activities in your community? Is your planned activity open to, and intended for, all people in the communities of Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Cooks Ferry Band, Ashcroft Band, and Bonaparte First Nation? Does your activity have strong connections to literacy?

Community Futures and Bridging to Literacy can provide funding in the form of a grant for up to $500 to help events that support a variety of literacy activities relating to family, nutrition, computers, health, finance, seniors, and more. Examples of eligible expenses include Family Literacy Day events, participant supplies for literacy programs, and public education events that foster literacy.

To find out more, contact Jan Morrison at Community Futures Sun Country (250-453-9165 or toll-free at 1-800-567-9911; you can also go to www.cfsun.ca).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News