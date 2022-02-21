A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walking a dog checks his phone as ice floes build up on the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for parts of B.C. near Alberta

Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary.

The weather agency says an Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region, including the communities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The cold was forecast to persist until Tuesday before some warming on Wednesday.

To the south, a warning has also been issued for the Elk Valley area along with Kootenay and Yoho national parks, where Environment Canada says wind chill values near -35 were expected overnight and Tuesday night.

It says some moderation of temperatures was expected during the daytime.

The weather agency cautions that wind chill values near -40 can cause frostbite within minutes and also raises the risk of hypothermia.

Overnight wind chill values near -10 to -15 were expected in Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley until temperatures gradually warm later this week, it says.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
MPs to vote tonight on government’s decision to invoke Emergencies Act for blockades
Next story
Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

Just Posted

Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site
Interior Health continues temporarily reduced hours at Ashcroft Health Centre

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for 100 Mile and the Chilcotin. (Black Press file photo)
‘Snow squall’ warning in effect for 100 Mile, Chilcotin tonight

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres that will see temporary service reductions restored. (File photo)
IH to resume most regular services, following temporary cutbacks

Laurence Doyle, left, cradles his newly born son Liam in his arms beside his eldest son Landon Doyle and his wife Joy. Liam was born at 100 Mile District General Hospital in a “fast and furious” birth earlier this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Baby Liam enters world in ‘fast, furious’ birth