There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

Conditions may not improve until noon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding dense fog at the Coquihalla Summit this morning.

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, and the fog’s forecasted to hang around for another two hours, according to the statement; conditions may not improve until noon.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada says. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

