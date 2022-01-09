Environment Canada warns of rapidly changing conditions amid B.C. winter storms

Environment Canada says the system will spread heavy snow northeastward across the region

People skate under the snow-covered dome roof at the Robson Square ice rink as rain falls in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Weather warnings blanket most of northern British Columbia as a Pacific frontal system brings heavy snow and extreme cold, however conditions are less severe further south. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Weather warnings are blanketing most of northern British Columbia as a Pacific frontal system brings heavy snow and extreme cold to the area.

Environment Canada says the system will spread heavy snow northeastward across the region, with snow intensifying in the afternoon and tapering overnight in the Prince George, Quesnel, Bulkley Valley and other districts.

In the northeast, the agency says snow will intensify during the evening and taper off to flurries Sunday morning.

A frontal system near the Yukon border will push wind-chill temperatures near or below -45C.

A warning for the central coast near Bella Bella says a low pressure system will bring five to 10 centimetres of snow before turning to rain midday.

Conditions are less severe further south, however special weather statements warn of snow mixed with rain in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

There is also a risk of freezing rain for the Fraser Valley.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the statement says.

Those further north are urged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight,” the warning says.

DriveBC also warns of high avalanche risk and highway closures along sections of highways 1, 3, 12, 16, 31 and 99.

The Transportation Ministry says in a statement that sections of highways 1 and 3 have been closed since Thursday due to the risk and large avalanche deposits on the highway.

“Crews are working to clear the deposits after receiving clearance from the avalanche team,” the statement says.

The Canadian Press

