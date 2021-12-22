Equality Project offers Christmas lunch for those who find themselves alone

Volunteers and members of The Equality Project at their dinner on Dec. 2. (Photo credit: The Equality Project)

Christmas Eve service

St. Alban’s Anglican Church in Ashcroft is having a Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols service starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. Everyone is welcome to attend, and anyone planning to be there should call (250) 453-9909 to reserve a seat. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the service.

Christmas with the Equality Project

On Dec. 2, The Equality Project hosted a dinner for their volunteers, thanks to the United Way. The volunteers who could not be there for the lovely evening were also recognized.

The Equality Project has approximately 60 volunteers, and in 2021 they and the volunteer board of directors put in around 10,000 hours of their time. “The Equality Project is extremely proud of each person who so unselfishly gives of their time to help us be there for those of our community friends who need us most,” says board member Joan Henderson. “Thank you! And thanks again to United Way for making this possible. Merry Christmas to all!”

Please join The Equality Project friends on Christmas Day at 1260 Stage Road, Cache Creek, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Christmas dinner if you find yourself alone and not knowing how to enjoy this special day.

Legion New Year’s event cancelled

Due to new COVID-19 regulations about public gatherings that came into effect on Dec. 20, the Ashcroft Legion has cancelled the New Year’s Eve event planned for Dec. 31. Anyone who purchased tickets can get a refund from the Legion.

Ashcroft HUB closed until New Year

The HUB is now closed until Jan. 4. Because of new restrictions that affect use of gyms and fitness classes, effective Dec. 23, use of Merv’s Gym is suspended, as are all group fitness classes. This new order is in effect thru Jan. 18.

Anyone with a pre-paid gym membership will receive a credit for the days that Merv’s Gym is unavailable. If you are registered with the auto-payment plan and wish to cancel future renewals, please contact the HUB office anytime from Jan. 4 onward.

Ashcroft garbage pick-up

Ashcroft businesses and residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Tuesdays should note that the pick-up for Tuesday, Dec. 28 will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Please have your garbage to the curb by 7 a.m.

Gifts to Alzheimer Society go twice as far

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is gearing up for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in January 2022. In the meantime, people affected by dementia still need your help. At a time when kindness is needed more than ever, gifts made to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. will go twice as far to fund critical programs and services for people around the province who are affected by dementia. Thanks to a group of generous donors, every donation made up to December 31 will be matched up to $85,000.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. connects people living with dementia, their caregivers, and family members to support and education at any point in the disease through First Link dementia support. Thompson-Nicola residents can connect to support by asking their healthcare provider for a referral, or by calling the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

To learn more about the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month visit https://bit.ly/3sh4lDK. To make a donation this December, visit https://bit.ly/3GV1u7x.

Around the world in eight countries

Kids can start the New Year with an eight-week program offered by the Ashcroft HUB which will take them on a journey around the world. Each week will see participants “visit” a different country and learn about them through crafts, food, and games.

There are two programs, both starting on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and continuing every Wednesday through March 2: one from 10 a.m. to noon designed for home school students, and one after school from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The cost is $80 per person per program, which covers all eight sessions; to book go to https://bit.ly/3EcMaBF.



