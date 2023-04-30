Evacuation alert issued as Lost Valley fire grows to 113 hectares

The Lost Valley Fire is of particular concern due to high winds

A photo of the Lost Valley fire taken from air support Saturday afternoon. (Image supplied BC Wildfire Service)

Lower temperatures overnight helped in controlling the fire behaviour of the Lost Valley Road wildfire.

The fire is burning out of control, and an evacuation alert for 27 properties was issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Saturday evening (April 29).

It is located three kilometres east of Pressy Lake and six kilometres southwest of North Bonaparte, and has grown to 113 hectares.

There are currently 15 personnel on the ground plus heavy equipment, and air support as required. Crews worked overnight, said BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) community engagement specialist Madison Dahl.

The goal for Sunday is to establish containment lines with the heavy equipment.

“Community members can expect to see small-scale ignitions that we are implementing to enforce the heavy equipment fire guards,” she said.

The 57 Creek Fire located north of Fiftyseven Creek is classified as being held and is 10 hectares in size.

The Cariboo Fire Centre put out an information bulletin on Friday, April 28 informing the public that a Category Three fire ban is going into effect on Thursday, May 4 at noon.

“We have to give the public and commercial interest a little bit of time,” Dahl said. “Conditions are not ideal for burning but it gives people time to extinguish their Category Three fires that are burning.”

Dahl said there are no more fires of interest in the South Cariboo at this time. She encourages the public to report any signs of fire they see by using the BC Wildfire App or calling 1-800-663-5555 (toll-free) or *5555 on a cellphone.



