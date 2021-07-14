Evacuation Alert issued for Bonaparte Plateau area

The alert is in response to a wildfire burning in the Clinton Look Lake FSR area.

The evacation alert currently in effect for TNRD Electoral Area ‘E’. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)

Update: The Village of Clinton has issued an evacuation alert for 120 Chasm Rd. in Clinton.

The alert came into effect at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 due to a wildfire burning near the Clinton-Loon Lake Forest Service Road in Electoral Area E. The fire is currently 200 hectares in size and is listed as out of control.

“As it poses a risk to structures in the area the evacuation alert is in place for homes in the Chasm Mill Site,” the village statement reads.

The statement follows an evacuation alert by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for 199 properties in Electoral Area E.

The alert is in effect for properties along 1556-1576 70 Mile Frontage Road; 1512-1528 Cariboo Wagon Rd; 800-1912 Chasm Road and 48-9754 Highway 97; 2639-2740 Komori Rd, 8856 Liden Road; 2396-2420 Maple Road; 25 Meadow Lake Road, 2025 Mound Road; 2025 Mound-Loon Lake Rd; 2424-3069 North Bonaparte Road; 2396-2449 Pine Road; 1677-1760 Poplar Road; 1552-1565 Raphael-Meason Road; 2396-2429 Spruce Road; and from 2396-2481 Willow Drive.

The TNRD has issued the alert so residents can prepare to evacuate the property in the event an evacuation order is issued.

Residents should locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an order be called while separated, pack essential item such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, and move livestock to a safe area (if possible). They should also arrange transportation, fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles and arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

For more information, visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.

B.C. Wildfires 2021