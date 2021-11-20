Evacuation alert issued for Manning Park, Eastgate and San Ang areas due to flooding

An evacuation alert has been issued for Manning Park, Eastgate and San Ang due to the continued impact of flooding in the area Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (RDOS photo)

Alert issued ‘because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage,’ says RDOS

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties in Manning Park, Eastgate and San Ang due to the continued impact of flooding in the areas.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) issued the alert at 10:15 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 20) “because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage,” according to a press release.

The list of properties now under an evacuation alert includes addresses on Airstrip Road, Lupine Road, Thistle Road, Garret Road, Rivers End Road, Towers Road and more. For the full list of properties, click here.

“For properties that continue to be impacted by flooding, residents should avoid working in or around flooded areas due to potential dangers; including fallen or unstable trees or utility poles, damaged gas or power lines, or possible contamination. The public should also stay away from potentially fast moving water due to unstable ground,” the RDOS stated.

The district recommends homeowners who are unable to care for themselves during the flooding to leave the affected area. Those who need assistance in doing so can contact Emergency Support Services.

“The RDOS understands some residents may choose to remain in their home. Residents should understand the risk of staying. Emergency response crews may be limited or unavailable due to road access issues or other issues related to the flooding such as downed power lines or washed out driveways,” the RDOS said.

Water wells have become contaminated due to the flooding, and residents are advised to consume bottled water only or contact Interior Health to get information about treating water wells for personal use.

“Do not use your sewage disposal system until you know it can handle waste. If you believe floodwaters may have damaged your septic system, the RDOS strongly recommends that you have it assessed by a wastewater professional authorized by Interior Health.”

When under an alert, residents are advised to prepare for an evacuation order by:

• Locating all family members and designating a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

• Packing essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

• Preparing to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbors, if assistance is needed. If you identify as having extraordinary needs contact the RDOS EOC for assistance: 250-490-4225

• Preparing to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area. Pet owners and hobby farmers with concerns for their animals can contact the Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152 or email info@alertcanada.org. Farmers who require assistance contact the RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225

• Arranging transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. If transportation assistance is needed, contact the RDOS EOC.

• Please store your Fire Arms in accordance with Section 118 of the Fire Arms Act.

• Arranging accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

• Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor news sources including Civic Ready.

• Pre-register at ess.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-498-3770

• Note you will need to either attend a reception center or call 250-490-4225 if the alert is expanded to an order.

