Evacuation Alert issued for properties in Cache Creek

The Village of Cache Creek has issued an Evacuation Alert for all areas adjacent to the Bonaparte River, or which are at risk of losing their only access route due to potential flooding of the Bonaparte River.

The Alert has been issued because of rising water levels in the Bonaparte. It applies to approximately 175 properties along the Bonaparte River and east of Collins Road in Cache Creek. The Village will be monitoring water levels in the Bonaparte until next week.

Residents of affected properties should be prepared to evacuate their residence or property if necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation is necessary, but changing conditions might mean that advance notice is limited.

Sand and sandbags are available at the Cache Creek park, the fire hall, the library, and on Nugget Road. Anyone who would like sandbags can bring a shovel and help themselves or others. Please remember to observe physical distancing protocols and stay safe.

If your property is under Evacuation Alert, you should designate a meeting area outside the evacuation zone where family members can meet in the event of an Evacuation Order. Prepare to move disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours, if they need assistance.

Pack a bag with essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable documents (such as insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for all family members, and (if there is time) important keepsakes, and have it ready for a quick departure.

Move livestock to a safe area, and assemble what you need (carry cases, food, medication) so you can take pets with you.

Make sure you have transportation available for all household members, and fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. if transportation assistance is needed, call (250) 457-1094.

This is an Evacuation Alert only. Please wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before you evacuate. Information about Evacuation Orders and the location of reception centres can be found on the Village of Cache Creek’s website (www.cachecreekvillage.com) or on the Cache Creek-info Facebook page.



