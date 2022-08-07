Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

The fire has been burning since July 14

The Nohomin Creek wildfire northwest of Lytton continues to burn in rocky terrain ground crews can’t access.

The Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park remains closed as smoke and flames can be found within the park’s boundaries.

Activity on the south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable, with the only real trouble in the northwest corner where terrain poses a serious access challenge for crews.

First discovered on July 14, the fire has been burning for more than three weeks now, and is estimated at 3,745 hectares as of Sunday (Aug. 7).

Evacuation alerts in Blue Sky Country have been lifted.

READ MORE: Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

READ MORE: No structure damage overnight as crews continue to battle Keremeos Creek wildfire

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresLytton

Previous story
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

Just Posted

(from l) Andy May and Communities in Bloom judges Floortje Molenaar and Dustin de Jongh had a look at some of the regional trails and facilities during their recent visit to Clinton. (Photo credit: Yvette May)
Best of Clinton on display for BC Communities in Bloom judges

A hose reel was stolen from Historic Hat Creek Ranch overnight on Thursday, Aug. 4. (Photo credit: Hat Creek Ranch)
Public asked to be on the lookout for equipment stolen from Hat Creek Ranch

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is thrilled the provincial government is stopping the antlerless moose hunt in Region 7. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign Project founder applauds B.C.’s decision to protect cow moose in Omineca region

The long-gone Sumallo Lodge on Highway 3 east of Hope, which played a role in the Hope Slide tragedy in January 1965, as seen in a photolog from July 21, 1966. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Vintage video logs of B.C.’s highways a vivid trip back in time