The McKay Creek fire near Pavilion on July 1, 2021. (Ejah Nyman photo - submitted)

Evacuation order downgraded to alert for Pavilion Lake

McKay Creek wildfire continues to burn nearby

An evacuation order for Pavilion Lake and the west Pavilion area has been downgraded to an alert as BC Wildfire crews make progressive on the McKay Creek wildfire.

The alert remains in effect for:

  • West Pavilion Road from the 14 km mark to the SLRD border with Thompson-Nicola Regional District
  • Pavilion-Clinton Road, between Hwy 99 and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District
  • Carson Ranch Road
  • Pearl Lake Road
  • Shinta Road
  • Pavilion Ferry Road

The McKay Creek fire is an estimated 22,000 hectares in size 13 kilometers north of Lillooet, according to BC Wildfire Service.

More details are expected on this blaze later Saturday.

