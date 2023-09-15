Evacuation order issued for Hell Raving Creek wildfire southwest of Tatla Lake

An evacuation order has been issued for the Hell Raving Creek wildfire area southwest of Tatla Lake Friday, Sept. 15 while the Twist Creek evacuation order issued Monday, Sept. 11 remains in place. (Cariboo Regional District map)

The Hell Raving Creek area evacuation alert has been upgraded to an order Friday afternoon, Sept. 22.

“This order covers 4,780 hectares soutwest of the community of Tatla Lake,” noted the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre in a news release.

The order replaces the alert issued on Monday, Sept. 11.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is:

Travel north on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20; and follow Highway 20 east to Williams Lake.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool. Evacuees can also call 250-267-4861 to register.

Earlier this week, the CRD’s communications manager Gerald Pinchbeck confirmed there are five dwellings in the area.

Residents must:

Leave the area immediately and register with Emergency Support Services.

Close all windows and doors

Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order.

For more information visit www.fortisbc.com

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at cariboord.ca/emergency. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

The Hell Raving Creek fire is estimated at 200 hectares, caused by lightning and discovered on Sept. 8.

An evacuation order remains in place for the Twist Creek area as well that was issued on Monday, Sept. 11.

