A slow-moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema)

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Most residents of the Old Fort threatened by a slowly-moving landslide are still waiting to find out when they can return home, but a handful have received positive news.

More than 50 properties in the community just south of Fort St. John were ordered evacuated Oct. 7, one week after a steep hillside above the homes had begun to slump, which ripped out the only road and cut power.

The Peace River Regional District has lifted an evacuation order covering one home near the hilltop, and alerts have been entirely rescinded for 12 other properties along two edges.

But most homes, clustered along the banks of the Peace River at the foot of the slide area, remain under evacuation while residents wait for a geotechnical report.

READ MORE: Some residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort stage brief protest

That report was due last week but was delayed when the provincial government handed over a large amount of data to the engineering firm doing the work.

Once the geotechnical study is submitted, it will be sent for reviews, and the regional district will use it when deciding the next step for Old Fort Residents.

(MooseFM)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison
Next story
Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Just Posted

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal writers win Jack Webster Award

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Prime Minister to visit Tsilhqot’in title lands

Justin Trudeau expected to personally exonerate hanged war chiefs on title lands

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

Golden Country: Rescuers try to find, and identify, the Hope Slide victims

Four people had been at the site when the slide hit: but who were they?

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

‘I want to leave’: Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

UPDATE: B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes denied a recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applied for a judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Most Read