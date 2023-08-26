The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country started Aug. 18, 2023 (Contributed)

Evacuation orders for all Lake Country properties expected to end Saturday afternoon

‘People must remember, the fire is being held, the fire is not out,’ Lake Country’s mayor cautioned

All evacuation orders in Lake Country are expected to be lifted Saturday afternoon, with the Clarke Creek wildfire classified as held at 370 hectares.

“I have great news for our community this morning,” Lake Country mayor Blair Ireland said at a press conference Saturday morning, Aug. 26. “Thanks to the work of all the responders on the ground, our Lake Country fire chief and all those members there, we are planning to downgrade all properties in Lake Country this afternoon from order to alert.”

Ireland said people must wait until evacuation orders are officially downgraded at cordemergency.ca before returning home.

“People must remember, the fire is being held, the fire is not out,” Ireland cautioned, adding crews are still conducting clean-up and removal of danger trees in the area.

Evacuation alerts will remain in place over the weekend, Ireland said, when temperatures are expected to increase.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27 C today with relative humidity in the range of 27 to 32 per cent. There will be cloudy skies with local smoke and a risk of afternoon thunderstorms.

Brad Litke from the BC Wildfire Service said there are currently 202 wildfire firefighters on the ground working on the Grouse Creek wildfire complex. There are also 116 structural firefighters and 28 command staff. Fifteen aircraft have been assigned to the complex along with 39 pieces of heavy equipment assisting the fire suppression efforts.

Litke said BC Hydro is out in full force replacing power poles and restoring power to the affected areas.

“BC Hydro has quite an operation going,” he said. “Definitely unsung heroes, but a large effort I observed this morning.”

Over 900 properties in the Central Okanagan were downgraded from evacuation order to alert yesterday.

More to come.

