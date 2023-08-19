Evacuations remain in place as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos continues to rage

The blaze remains 22,000 hectares, as of Saturday morning

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn out of control Saturday, Aug. 19, and remains and estimated 22,000 hectares in size.

All evacuation orders and alerts are still in place, as of Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says structure protection personnel responded to the blaze on Thursday and Friday nights. An additional eight personnel and multiple pieces of heavy equipment also responded.

Crews said late Friday afternoon that there was “significant fire behaviour,” with potential for growth overnight.

Visibility remained a challenge through the evening, BCWS said.

The blaze is located 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.

An update from BCWS is expected to come later on Saturday morning.

A total of 19 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remain on evacuation order, and another 189 properties are under evacuation alert.

The emergency reception centre in Penticton has moved locations and can now be found at Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue.

Black Press Media will update this story throughout the day.

