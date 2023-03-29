Explore the fascinating world of bats for free with library card

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library now has Bat Pack kits available, which can be checked out for free from any TNRL branch. (Photo credit: TNRL)

Bats are a valuable (but often misunderstood) part of our environment. The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is making it easier for residents to get outside, explore the mysterious world of bats, and learn more about these fascinating creatures, and all you need is a library card.

The TNRL’s brand-new Bat Packs are an engaging tool that can be borrowed for free from any of the region’s libraries to enable people to learn all about bats and their role in nature. Patrons can also download the free Echo Meter app, which allows you to identify bat species by their calls and record their sounds.

Anyone with a valid TNRL library card can sign out a Bat Pack for up to six weeks. Each pack contains an Echo Meter Touch 2 (for use with Android devices); a micro-USB adaptor; the book Bat Citizens: Defending the Ninjas of the Night by Rob Laidlaw; and a Bat-Friendly Communities handbook.

Bats have a lot to offer in local ecosystems. They eat half of their body weight in insects each night, which helps the local agricultural industry (and also helps keep down those pesky mosquitoes in the spring and summer).

Other fascinating facts about bats you may not know: they are the only mammal that can fly, they sleep upside down, and they see using their ears.

The Bat Packs are the latest addition to the regional library’s suite of resources for children and adults that can be borrowed for free and enjoyed or used year-round. For example, the Budding Birder Backpacks (four are available system-wide) provide an opportunity for beginning birders of all ages to explore the great outdoors and learn more about our feathered friends. Each backpack can be checked out for a maximum of 14 days, and contains one pair of Vortex binoculars; a guide to birds of Western North America; a foldout waterproof guide to the birds of B.C.; a bookmark with conservation tips to help local birds; and a laminated “Birding Guide” sheet that provides tips on using the binoculars.

Adults will appreciate the TNRL’s thermal imaging cameras, which will help you improve the energy efficiency of your home at any time of year. Check out the camera, download an app on your smart phone, connect your phone to the camera, and walk around your home to identify the areas with the highest energy loss (hot air in winter, cool air in summer). Cameras are available for both Apple and Android smart phones, and can be borrowed for a maximum of seven days.

Accompanying the camera is a free FortisBC draft-proofing kit, which the borrower gets to keep. Each kit contains plastic window insulation, an electrical switch and outlet insulator, and door and window weatherstripping, which can be used to reduce energy loss in areas identified with the camera.

Patrons of all ages can take advantage of the TNRL’s guitar and ukulele lending programs, which allows people to borrow instruments from any library branch and start learning how to play, while families will enjoy the different community passes that allow free access to the BC Wildlife Park, the BIG Little Science Centre, the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops, and more.

There are also radon detector kits and energy consumption meters available, along with a host of other free resources, such as everything you need to start a book club.

For more information on the new Bat Pack program, and some tips about approaching bat habitats, visit www.tnrl.ca/bat-packs. To learn more about all the free resources that the TNRL offers, go to www.tnrl.ca/explore/devices-and-book-kits/.



