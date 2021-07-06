Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

Mission

 

web

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation set out plan for 3-year project to find unmarked graves at Fraser Valley residential schools

Just Posted

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing

BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction order for McKay Creek wildfire (BCSW)
Guards, planned ignitions slated for McKay Creek wildfire

RCMP officers man a roadblock on the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., Friday, July 2, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says there has been minimal growth in fire that destroyed much of the village of Lytton, B.C., in the past day .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lytton fire shows ‘minimal’ growth in past day: BC Wildfire Service

Lytton in 1863, five years after it was named in honour of the writer who gave us ‘It was a dark and stormy night.’ (Photo credit: Lytton Museum)
A history of Lytton, from First Nations to the Gold Rush to disastrous fires