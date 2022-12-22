Extreme cold this week has stalled several lifts at Kootenay ski hills. Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Extreme cold this week has stalled several lifts at Kootenay ski hills. Kimberley Alpine Resort file

Extreme cold has many lifts shut down at Kootenay ski hills

Weather forecast is for warming temperatures so all should be back to normal by the weekend

The severe cold throughout the Kootenays this week has made life difficult for one and all. And it has had quite an effect on the ski industry.

The week before Christmas, with schools on the holiday break, and the week between Christmas and New Year’s, are typically the busiest of the year for most Kootenay ski resorts.

Unfortunately with temperatures at -25 and below this week, without factoring in wind chill, many resorts didn’t run all their lifts, and some, like Kimberley Alpine Resort closed all the lifts except the t-bar which was scheduled to be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2022.

At Fernie Alpine Resort start times were delayed all week. The Timber and White Pass Chair Lifts were closed mid-week and by Thursday, the resort was planning to run the Deer Chair, Mini Moose & Mighty Moose at a later starting time, with the Elk, Boom and Bear on standby.

At Revelstoke Mountain, daily start times were also being delayed and the upper gondola and all alpine lifts were closed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 but with temperatures rising on Thursday, those lifts were scheduled to open.

At Red Mountain in Rossland, Paradise Triple, Red Double, Grey Quad and Silverlode Quad were closed, causing delays on Topping Triple and the T-Bar. The Magic Carpet, Motherlode and T-Bar were open.

In Nelson, at Whitewater Resort, the resort was running a shuttle from Glory Lodge back to the base, due to the cold weather. On Thursday, the Silver King Lift was closed, as was the Glory Ridge Lift. The Summit Lift and Hummer Handle Tow were open.

However, the forecast has temperatures rising by Friday, and there’s snow in the forecast too, so next week should be a good one at all Kootenay ski hills.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dozens more daily low temperature records set across B.C.
Next story
Refugee group says Ottawa will help bring 600 LGBTQ Afghans to Canada

Just Posted

The Coquihalla Highway is open in both directions on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, after being closed for more than 14 hours. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla Highway reopens after 14 hours of weather-induced mayhem

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

(from l) Cst. Richard Wright, Cst. Chris Buckland, and Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White engage in some good-natured ribbing before the 2022 Guns and Hoses charity hockey match. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Third ‘Guns and Hoses’ charity hockey match coming to Ashcroft

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library, in partnership with Riversong Guitars of Kamloops, has launched a free Ukulele Lending Program through all its branches. (Photo credit: TNRL file photo)
Free Ukulele Lending Program now available at all Thompson-Nicola libraries