Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)

Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

The overnight temperature in the Chilcotin is expected to reach -38C by Tuesday

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in the forecast for northern B.C. in the days ahead.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Dec. 15 for the Peace River region and Pine Pass, with overnight temperatures expected to plunge to -38C and daytime highs only getting to -33C by Dec. 20.

“Arctic air will arrive as early as tonight. Gusty northerly winds and rapidly falling temperatures will accompany the arctic air. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the weekend and remain extremely cold through next week.”

While there is no special weather statement in effect for the Omineca and Cariboo-Chilcotin regions just yet, residents and travellers can expect frigid temperatures there as well.

Communities such as Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake will see overnight temperatures of -33C and -35C by Monday and Tuesday night.

Residents in the Chilcotin, however, can expect the cold nights to arrive sooner with an overnight temperature of -32C expected in the Tatlayoko Lake area Saturday, Dec. 17, plunging to -37C by Tuesday night.

