An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Extreme cold warning issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, -40C wind chill and lower expected

Artic outflow warning issued for Bella Coola

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Cariboo cities of Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, and outlying areas in the week leading up to Christmas.

The warning, which calls for bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind values, was issued at 6:21 a.m. Sunday morning (Dec. 18). An extreme cold warning was already in place for the Chilcotin region, with temperatures there dipping to -40C at Alexis Creek without factoring in the wind chill.

Residents are encouraged to check on their neighbours, dress warmly and dress in layers with an outer layer that should be wind resistant.

Motorists should keep an emergency kit in their vehicles which includes extra warm clothes and blankets.

In the Bella Coola Valley, an arctic outflow warning is also in effect.

Residents there should expect bitterly cold temperatures and risk of frostbite, very strong winds through the coastal inlets and valleys and freezing spray over marine areas.

Along coastal regions, the winds will accelerate and reach between 70 and 90 km/h through the coastal inlets and valleys.

The cold weather is expected to last until Thursday, Dec. 22.

