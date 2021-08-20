Photo: BC Transit

Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

Policy applies to all communities in Interior Health

BC Transit is reinstating the mandatory use of face coverings for customers on all BC Transit buses operating in the Interior Health region effective Saturday, Aug. 21.

This policy change impacts all routes and service in the transit systems in Interior Health “for the health and safety of customers and communities,” BC Transit said.

“BC Transit is working hard to maintain a comfortable environment for customers and drivers,” it said in a media release. “Customers may notice a delay in signage changes as the company updates messaging in these transit systems.”

The move follows a decision by Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry Friday to reinstate the mandatory use of face coverings in all of Interior Health.

The BC Transit policy is in effect for Ashcroft-Cache Creek-Clinton, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Clearwater, Boundary (Grand Forks), Columbia Valley, Cranbrook, Creston Valley, Elk Valley, Kamloops, Kimberley, Kootenay Lake West, Kootenay Boundary (Trail/Castlegar), Lillooet-Lytton, Merritt, Nelson, North Okanagan, Osoyoos, Penticton, Princeton, Revelstoke, Shuswap Regional, South Okanagan – Similkameen, Summerland and Vernon Regional.

This is in addition to the Kelowna Regional Transit System, where the mandatory use of face coverings was reinstituted on July 29. The Kelowna Regional Transit System includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Westbank First Nation, Peachland and Central Okanagan.

BC Transit said it is also continuing to recommend the use of face coverings throughout the rest of the communities it serves in B.C. in alignment with Step 3 of the Province’s safe restart plan.

For more information on BC Transit’s response to COVID-19 and our ongoing policies, go to: bctransit.com/covid19.

